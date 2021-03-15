Running from Freshwater to Singapore to raise funds for study in Canada

Millie Kerr is a Year 11 student at The Island Free School and it has been her ambition to study overseas.

She submitted an application to United World Colleges (UWC) and has been awarded a partial scholarship to study for two years at the Pearson College in Vancouver Island, Canada.

UWC is a global movement that makes education a force to unite people, nations and cultures for peace and a sustainable future; 70 per cent of students receive either full or partial financial assistance, based on their needs.

Running up to Tennyson Monument every day

Millie is making a big effort to raise additional funds and together with three other UK candidates for UWC colleges, is collectively attempting to cover the distance between the UK and the furthest UWC campus in Singapore.

She runs from our house in Freshwater Bay to Tennyson Monument nearly every day.

Show your support

If you would like to support Millie, pop over to her Go Fund Me page.

News shared by James, in his own words. Ed