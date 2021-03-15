Running from Freshwater to Singapore to raise funds for study in Canada

Millie runs from her home in Freshwater Bay to Tennyson Monument nearly every day hoping to cover the distance from the UK to Singapore with two others. Details within

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Millie Kerr

Millie Kerr is a Year 11 student at The Island Free School and it has been her ambition to study overseas.

She submitted an application to United World Colleges (UWC) and has been awarded a partial scholarship to study for two years at the Pearson College in Vancouver Island, Canada. 

UWC is a global movement that makes education a force to unite people, nations and cultures for peace and a sustainable future; 70 per cent of students receive either full or partial financial assistance, based on their needs. 

Running up to Tennyson Monument every day
Millie is making a big effort to raise additional funds and together with three other UK candidates for UWC colleges, is collectively attempting to cover the distance between the UK and the furthest UWC campus in Singapore.

She runs from our house in Freshwater Bay to Tennyson Monument nearly every day.

Show your support
If you would like to support Millie, pop over to her Go Fund Me page.

News shared by James, in his own words. Ed

Monday, 15th March, 2021 7:35am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ojG

Filed under: Education, Featured, Freshwater, Isle of Wight News, West Wight, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*