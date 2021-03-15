Nordic Pole Walking for the over 60s on the Isle of Wight, thanks to funding boost

Congratulations are in order for Naturezones Wildlife Education Trust, who have been awarded a Community Fund Grant for £6,950 to support their new ‘get out and into nature’ project.

Project Manager, Angela Hewitt, said,

“After so many restrictions we wanted to do something for the over 60s. “Life has been lonely for many of them during the last 12 months and their fitness may also have been compromised.”

A full body workout

The benefits of Nordic Pole walking is that it is a full body workout, not just a ramble with a walking stick.

The grant will cover training for instructors, equipment and subsidised activities.

Promoting health and wellbeing in nature

Naturezones has been promoting health and well being in nature for more than 14 years.

Angela went on to add,

“We have always been aware of the good effects nature has on Mental health and we are proud to have supported many people to strengthen their mental health and self-confidence. “This, however is the first time we have attempted something that is also aimed at physical fitness.”

Depending upon Government guidelines they aim to get going by the end of April.

To find out more about Naturezones visit their Website.

Image: Giorgio Minguzzi under CC BY 2.0