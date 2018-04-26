Ryde Arts Festival returns this summer thanks to Arts Council grant

Carol from Ryde Arts festival shares this great news about this year’s Ryde Arts Festival project. Ed

Ryde Arts heard that this year they have received an Arts Council grant for £15,000 to fund their project, Threads Connect Ryde.

Ryde Town Council voted to give us funding which we used as seed funding to obtain the grant from the Arts Council. The support we get from others in the town, whether it be the use of workshop space, marketing and showcasing the project or helping in many other ways which celebrate the talents of our community here in Ryde.

Artists in residence

The project will be focussed on the making space in the Library, will involve participants in dyeing fabric with indigo and rust and slow stitch.

Our artists this year are Abi Wheeler and Carol Ann Eades.



Image: © Indigo sqaures by Carol Ann Eades

Workshops will be held at other venues to be announced and the end results will be on display at Ryde Library and feature in this year’s Ryde Carnival later in the summer.

Why Threads Connect Ryde?

The name of our project illustrates the strong connections we have developed over the years and seeks to further establish the important role of art in all forms within our creative community.

All workshops and activities will be free, with materials and guidance supplied: we welcome new makers from all sections of the community.

Past successes

Some of many past successes have been the forest of trees in St. Thomas Church to mark the start of WW1, the music inspired by this event and the popular Mennyms family who are still to be found taking part in the life of our town.

Look out for more information about events nearer the time.

Imagse: © Julian Winslow

