Increase in number of grooming crimes recorded by police

Hayley shares this latest news on behalf of the NSPCC. The charity do not break down the figures between Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, so the stats below for Hampshire Constabulary cover both regions. Ed

More than 6,000 grooming crimes have been recorded by police in England and Wales since April 2013, new Home Office figures show.

There was a total of 2,996 grooming crimes recorded from April to December 2017, which included the new offence of Sexual Communication with a Child brought into force in April 2017, as well as offences for Meeting a Child After Grooming.

From 1 April 2013 to 31 December 2017, police recorded a total of 6,341 offences. Of that figure 291 were recorded by Hampshire Constabulary.

Inclusion of new offences

From April to December 2017, which included the new offence of Sexual Communication with a Child brought into force in April 2017, as well as offences for Meeting a Child After Grooming, Hampshire Constabulary recorded a total of 150 grooming crimes.

The NSPCC’s #WildWestWeb campaign is calling on Culture Secretary Matt Hancock to bring in a mandatory safety code to regulate social networks to keep children safe online and help prevent grooming.

Mr Hancock is in the process of drawing up an Internet Safety Strategy, but it is expected to bring in a social media safety code which is voluntary in nature and the Strategy will include no plans to prevent grooming.

Two year old targeted

Last week the charity revealed that Facebook and Facebook-owned apps, Instagram and Whatsapp, were used in 52% of online grooming cases where police disclosed which methods were used by suspects.

The youngest child to be targeted in the first nine months of the new offence of Sexual Communication with a Child, was just two years old.

The sheer scale of grooming

Tony Stower, NSPCC Head of Child Safety Online said:

“These thousands of crimes show the sheer scale of grooming, where predators have either messaged their victim or gone on to meet them in person. “At present our Government is only prepared to tackle grooming after the harm has been done, and its forthcoming Internet Safety Strategy has no plans to prevent grooming from happening in the first place. “Culture Secretary Matt Hancock could change this and bring an end to the Wild West Web. I urge him to bring in regulation for social networks, backed by an independent regulator with teeth.”

