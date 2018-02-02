Save our Isle of Wight NHS: March and rally Saturday morning

The Isle of Wight Save Our NHS group are inviting anyone concerned about the future of health care on the Island to join them on a March organised for Saturday morning.

Assemble outside St Mary’s Hospital in Newport before 10.30am, when the march will set off for St Thomas’s Square for a rally.

The very informative documentary, Sell-Off: the Abolition of the NHS, will be screened twice (11.30am and 1pm) at the Unitarian Hall (opposite the Council offices). It’s free to watch.

Health bosses approve major changes

The march follows news this week that health bosses approved major changes in the way health services are delivered on the Isle of Wight.

Some of the planned changes include around 11% of patients requiring more complex, urgent care being transferred for specialist care to the mainland. This includes neonatal (premature babies) requiring advanced support and children needing more than 24 hours inpatient care.

Consultation at end of year

The CCG say specific plans will be considered by NHS England, and will then be subject to a formal process of public consultation, likely to be towards the end of the year.

Find out more about the IOW Save our NHS group by visiting Facebook.

Image: rohinfrancis under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.