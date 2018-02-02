Night time closures on dual carriageway for wall repairs

Medina Way will be subject to road closures, but the work will be carried out during the evening to reduce disruption.

Medina Way structure

Structural walls on both sides of Medina Way, Newport, are to be repaired by Island Roads next week.

The scheme will mean Medina Way will be subject to a road closure but the work will be carried out during the evening to reduce disruption.

Island Roads will also undertake other work – including gully cleansing, road sweeping and maintenance of street furniture – in the area under these closures.

Road closures
To allow the work, the northbound lane of Medina Way will be closed between the Lidl slipway and St Mary’s Roundabout on Tuesday 6 February and Wednesday 7 February between the hours of 7.30pm and 11pm.

The southbound section will be closed on Thursday 8 February from St Mary’s roundabout to the Curry’s slip road again between the hours of 7.30pm and 11pm.

During the closure periods, traffic will be diverted via Hunnyhill and Hunnycross Way.

Thank motorists in advance for co-operation
Island Roads operations and maintenance manager Dave Wallis said:

“We have programmed this work to be undertaken during the evening and in short shifts in order to reduce inconvenience to road users. Undertaking other routine maintenance work at the same time will also provide this area with an early spring clean and help reduce overall disruption.

“We would like to thank motorists in advance for their co-operation.”

Friday, 2nd February, 2018 4:39pm

By

