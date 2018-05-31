Silver screen classics for final Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra concert

The final concert of the season is already proving very popular with only 31 tickets left, so book now to avoid being disappointed.

Dinara

The Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra make their final performance of the season on Saturday 30th June at the Medina Theatre.

The concert starts at 7.15pm and features a variety of classical music that has been used on the silver screen.

The concert will include “Night on a Bare Mountain” as used in the film “Saturday Night Fever”, also Meditation from “Thais” which was used in the film “Titanic”.

Dinara Klinton (pictured) will be the soloist in Rachmaninov’s second piano concerto, music famously used in the film “Brief Encounter”.

Other well known pieces will also be performed.

The concert is already proving very popular with only 31 tickets left.

Tickets are available from the Medina Theatre box office, but don’t leave it too long.

Article by Tim Isard on behalf of the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra. Ed

Image: © Emil Matveev

Thursday, 31st May, 2018 1:17pm

