Some visiting restrictions relaxed at St Mary’s

Isle of Wight NHS Trust has relaxed some restrictions on visiting patients at St Mary’s Hospital.

Limited visiting is being reinstated in a controlled and planned way to help keep patients, staff and the wider community safe while allowing people in St Mary’s to be more connected to their loved ones.

The changes, which introduce staggered visiting times to wards at the hospital, come into effect from Monday 10th August. Patients will be allowed one visitor at a specified time each day.

To help families and loved ones to stay connected during Covid-19 the Trust launched a Message to Loved Ones Service and an Essential Items delivery service, these should be considered as alternatives to visiting in person.

Webster: “We are not complacent”

Alice Webster, Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals, said:

“Covid-19 has changed the way the NHS works, right across the country and not just here on the Island. We have put in place a range of measures to keep our patients, staff and the community safe “Thankfully the number of cases and deaths linked to Covid-19 was relatively low when compared with much of the country. We are not complacent and will do everything possible to keep people safe “We are allowing more visitors to our hospital because we know how important it is for patients to feel connected to their friends, relatives and loved ones.”

Requirements of visitors

Visitors will be asked to wear a face covering at all times and to follow social distancing guidance by washing their hands regularly and keeping their distance from our patients and staff.

All visitors must have been free of Covid-19 symptoms for at least 14 days.

New, staggered visiting times have been introduced for all hospital wards and guidance for visitors has been published on the Isle of Wight NHS Trust website.

Exceptions

Exceptions will be made to the new visiting times and some of the restrictions on compassionate grounds, but this should be discussed with staff on the ward in advance of any visit so that a risk assessment can be carried out.

Information on ward opening times and guidance for visitors can be found on the Website

