Isle of Wight shopkeepers urged to enter ‘best small shops competition’

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, is calling on Isle of Wight small shopkeepers to enter the Best Small Shops Competition, celebrating the successes of small shops and the central role they play in their local community, particularly in response to Covid-19.

The competition – which is free to enter – is open to any small shop operating in the UK. All shops who enter will also be promoted to consumers through an online Indie Retail Directory.

Westminster reception for Shanklin shopkeepers

Last year Isle of Wight shop owners Adam Baker and Jack Cavanagh-Hodson, from Cavanagh & Baker in Shanklin, entered the competition and were one of 25 shops shortlisted who attended a reception in Westminster where they were greeted by the Isle of Wight’s MP.

Mr Seely said:

“I encourage small shop owners on the Isle of Wight to enter this competition and show the rest of the country what we have to offer here on the Island. “Last year we showcased one of our small shops, let’s see what we can do this year.”

Enter now

Shopkeepers can nominate their businesses until Friday 11th September 2020 via the Website A shortlist will be announced in October with winners announced in November.

The judges will be looking for evidence of a small shops’ entrepreneurial spirit, ways that they have been innovative in their business and what they have done to have a lasting positive impact on their community.

Five awards

The shortlisted small shops will then be in with the chance to win one of five awards, including the newly launched award for small shops response to Covid-19.

