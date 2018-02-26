Speedway: Fixtures for ‘Wightlink’ Warriors announced

Rob shares details of upcoming fixtures for Island Speedway. Ed

The ‘Wightlink’ Warriors are pleased to announce more home meetings have been added to their 2018 schedule and there is a change of date for the home fixture against Plymouth in the National Trophy.

The new fixtures will include two rounds of the very popular Vincent’s Motorcycles and Antiques Handicap, which produced superb action in 2017. This year the title will be staged over two rounds and the total points from both meetings will decide the overall champion. Warriors will also host challenge fixtures against the GB Young Lions as well as Weymouth Wildcats.

The meeting with Plymouth in the National Trophy has been brought forward to 19 April as a result of a request from the Plymouth management.

Here are the new fixture dates:

Thursday 19th April – IOW v Plymouth (NT)

Thursday 17th May – IOW v Weymouth (Ch)

Thursday 12th July – Vincent’s Motorcycles and Antiques Handicap Series Round 1

Tuesday 7th August – IOW v GB Young Lions Select (Ch)

Tuesday 21st August – Vincent’s Motorcycles and Antiques Handicap Series Round 2

With these wonderful new additions to the 2018 fixture, the club cannot wait to open their season. As previously advised, the Warriors and Wizards press and practice day will take place on Easter Saturday 31st March with free entry to all and timings will be released shortly.

The first official fixture will be the third staging of the Vince Mapley Memorial meeting on Thursday 5th April starting at 19.00.

Image: © Ian Groves

Location map

View the location of this story in Ryde, England, United Kingdom.