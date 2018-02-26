£6,500 of Pandora jewellery stolen from home in Newport

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

Officers investigating a burglary in Newport on the Isle of Wight are releasing CCTV images of a man we would like to identify as part of our enquiries.

At some point between 7:45am and 8am on Sunday 18 February more than £6,500 of Pandora jewellery and Apple electrical products were taken from a home on Trafalgar Lane.

A man riding a bicycle was seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

He was described as:

White.

Aged in his late twenties to early thirties.

He was wearing a green hooded top and green trousers and was carrying a black bin bag.

If you saw the man in the area or know who he is please call 101 quoting 44180064396, alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

We’d like to take this opportunity to remind you of the following crime prevention advice: