£6,500 of Pandora jewellery stolen from home in Newport

Police share this latest appeal. Ed
Officers investigating a burglary in Newport on the Isle of Wight are releasing CCTV images of a man we would like to identify as part of our enquiries.
At some point between 7:45am and 8am on Sunday 18 February more than £6,500 of Pandora jewellery and Apple electrical products were taken from a home on Trafalgar Lane.
A man riding a bicycle was seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time.
He was described as:
- White.
- Aged in his late twenties to early thirties.
- He was wearing a green hooded top and green trousers and was carrying a black bin bag.
If you saw the man in the area or know who he is please call 101 quoting 44180064396, alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
We’d like to take this opportunity to remind you of the following crime prevention advice:
- Shut all windows and lock them when you are not using the room, at night and when you leave your property
- Lock all front and rear doors at night and when you are out. If you have a UPVC door with a multi-point lock ensure you lift the handle and lock it with the key.
- Put all car keys and other keys out of sight and not in reach of windows and letterboxes. It doesn’t take much for the keys to be hooked through the letterbox.
- Leave a light on so your home looks occupied if you are going out for the evening.
- If you head out while it is still daylight and won’t be back till after dark then a timer switches (available from most DIY stores) can be useful in turning your lights, radios and other appliances on at a set time before you get back.
- Ensure side gates are locked to prevent access to the rear of the property.
- Do not leave ladders and garden tools in your garden; lock them away in your shed.
- Have an intruder alarm system installed by an approved contractor. Ensure a visible alarm box is attached to the outside of your home. Also consider fitting security lighting.
- Use door chains and spy holes to give you extra security if someone knocks on your door. Never be afraid to turn people away. If you have concerns about anyone who has come to your door call the police.
- Record the details of your property such as serial numbers for electronic goods on the Immobilise website (https://www.immobilise.com/)
Monday, 26th February, 2018 3:48pm
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g47
Filed under: Central Wight, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Police, Top story
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓