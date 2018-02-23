Speedway: Hopwood and Sealey to captain the Warriors and Wizards

Rob shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

With the new speedway season edging ever closer, the Isle of Wight speedway management have been actively considering the 2018 Captain’s positions for both the ‘Wightlink’ Warriors and Wizards and are proud to today confirm that returnee Ben Hopwood will lead the Warriors whilst fans favourite Jamie Sealey will skipper the Wizards.

‘Wightlink’ Warriors Team Manager Jackie Vatcher said,

“The captain’s position was not a decision taken lightly by the Warriors as any of the top five could have taken the role on and done the job well, however we believe Ben will do a great job. I know Ben feels like he is coming home, and the Island has always been a special place for him. “He is renowned as a good team man, and we believe he will be able to not only have a great season himself, but help bring the best out of the rest of the team.”

‘Wightlink’ Wizards co-manager Sid Sheldrick added,

“We are delighted to name Jamie as team captain and we have asked Ben Ilsley to be vice-captain. I feel sure with their experience and mechanical abilities it’s the perfect combination. “It’s ideal because Jamie has experience of the tracks we have to visit and Ben has a great mechanical knowledge. Whilst it would be nice to have an Islander leading the ‘Wightlink’ Wizards we don’t want to add undue pressure to our Island riders at this early stage in their development. “We have assembled a terrific squad who are all looking forward to the challenges ahead and hopefully bringing some silverware to the Island. Thanks to everyone who has backed us with help and sponsorship, it’s so very much appreciated. So let’s get on track and let the speedway world know the ‘Wightlink’ Wizards are here and mean business.”

Image: © Ian Groves

Location map

View the location of this story.