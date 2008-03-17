St Catherine’s Open Air School: Were You A Pupil in the 1950s?

He is looking for others who may’ve been at the school the same time, read on to find out more.
I wonder if you can help me. I have tried many times via various web sites to find any information regarding St Catherine’s Open Air School.
I believe this is the correct name but when I was a patient there about 1951-1952, I always thought of it as a HOME under the supervision of the nuns.
There was an old Victorian house in the grounds at the top of a hill, the chapel and school rooms and canteen were at the bottom of the site.
I have tried many different ways to try and contact any other boys who were resident at this time but to no avail and most enquiries have referred me to the large chest clinic which was, I believe, a different hospital altogether.
Bryn is keen to get in touch with previous residents of the home. If you attended or know of someone who did and you’d like us to pass on your contact details, get in touch with us via the contact form and we’ll do just that.
Bryn has also posted the same to the forum, where you can respond directly.[image courtesy of St Catherine’s School]
PETER STANDCUMBE
16.May.2011 9:39pm
I would like to hear from anyone that stayed at St. Catherine’s Convalescent Home Ventnor on the Isle of White between 1945-1947. It was run by Anglican Nuns. I was there about that time.
derek kinally
15.Aug.2011 8:38pm
Hi peter standcume. I was also at st catherines about that time and would like to hear from you regarding this if possible.
regards derek kinally
Derrick WHITING
2.Nov.2013 8:50pm
I am pleased at this new found opportunity to write of St Catherine’s. My BROTHER REG and I were at the school in 1944.
I was the elder brother. ELM GROVE..The House on Grove Road….to be found “down the hill from the Railway Station”..My dear Brother was at “St Joseph’s” within the confines of the school. Neither of us were unwell…..my deduction was that we were “evacuated” from London…and I think courtesy of SAAFA. Father was a Soldier. Mother was in London.
I am thrilled to recollect the “D” Day Landings and the battle for the CHERBERG PENINSULAR….retailed in class each morning. I served in (and I reflect with immense pleasure) the school chapel Sunday mornings. We went often to the Beach….through the TANK DEFENSES….and we walked St Boniface Down. I recall apprehension at being taken to WATERLOO Stn and handed over to NUNS for our journey down. Portsmouth — Ryde..Steam Train to VENTNOR.. I can date my return…AUGUST/SEPT 1944. I have been back….and with pleasure.
Geoffrey Keith Conway
21.Jun.2015 2:45pm
Hi I was sent to St Catherine’s Home in the middle 50’s due to ill health I remember walks on the downs and remember rolling down them once rolling in cow pats and having to walk back covered in mess
ronald charles cooper
17.Jan.2012 5:21pm
i was sent to st.catherines for about 3 years i do not know why i was sent i was not ill because
i thought it was a converlesent home if anyone knows why please let me know it must be in the 1940s / 50when i was sent.s
Susan Melville
18.Jan.2012 8:31pm
Hi,
I am looking for any one who attended St. Catherine’s School around 1945-46. My Dad Peter, was sent there at that time and would love to talk to someone with the same recollections.Please contact me and he will reply.
Thank you.
Susan
Glenn Trimmer
3.Mar.2012 11:24pm
Hi my dad, Brian Trimmer, was there in 46/7 and says he remembers the Sisters taking them for walks on the downs. He also says he remembers the slipper!!
he was having issues with his computer at the time of this so if you contact me I can pass on his details if you so wish. Many Thanks
Glenn
brian trimmer
29.Jul.2012 10:46pm
hi susan have left a message
brian trimmer
Candice birch
8.Jun.2012 2:33pm
Hi my dad John Rolfe was sent there when he was about 8 years old from Islington London. He was sent there because he would not go to school he was not ill just a naughty child! My dad does not have good memories of the school and always tells us that the nuns that worked at the school would not go to heaven. I would love dad to speak to some one about his memories. Please email me
Candi
brian trimmer
11.Jul.2012 9:50pm
hi candice, i was there 1946-7 your dad is not wrong about some of them!
william page
28.Mar.2013 9:18am
Hi,i have been trying for years to try and find any one who was also at st .cathrins school,and to get some opinion
i was at the school in 1958/59.
Iremember the big house at the top of the hill,the long footpath with a gutter going down the hill (which we rolled our small racing cars down) to the school buildings at the bottom of the hill.
The whole school was run by nun’s they were the teachers,nurses,cooks, etc:
I attended the school for as a child i suffered with severe asthma.
I also remember vividly being smacked on many occasions,
not that i was naughty, its is that some of the nun’s seem to take great pleasure in performing the act of hurting a child, and the rules seem to change daily, so we had no chance of getting it right.
I hope some one else has simular memories as me.
pete davis
21.Apr.2013 2:57pm
i had exactly the same experiences in 1957 as an asthmatic boy- please contact- pete davis
william page
21.Apr.2013 8:44pm
Hi pete, i hope you are well? how long were you at st cathrins?, i was there 1958/59,and i hated every moment of the time i was there,but being 12/13 at the time ,stuck on a island ,with no money,we had little choice but to stay,
I live by the sea in brighton
pete davis
24.Apr.2014 1:31pm
would welcome feedback regarding brutal nuns and dinky cars- they took my inhalers away for a year! then made me walk up st boniface downs as an nine year old asthmatic….
Dennis collins
16.Sep.2013 11:20pm
Hi I was there about the same time and I also remember using the gutter to race our dinky cars. I was there with my brother but only there for about one year but I can’t remember much about it. I’ve since moved to the Isle of Wight but I have tried to find the home but I’m not sure if its still there.my name is Dennis collins and my brother was Alan collins.
Brian Percy
25.Aug.2013 6:11pm
I was there in Feb 1950…I never liked it there.. One day the gate was left unlocked in the residential area and I bolted was freezing cold in my short trousers which was part of the uniform even In winter. The previous year my family and I had a holiday on the IOW, and stayed at a B&B run by Mrs Nutbeam in Shanklin (Sandown Rd). Well this was where I absconded to. I was probably one of the only kids to escape from the home, cause shortly after getting to Mrs Nutbeams, my parents were contacted and my dad took me back home to London.
I cant remember any of the other kids names there and my memories of the place are very unpleasant.
I did my level best to get them to send me home ie hunger strike refusing to do PE and lessons to no avail, escaping was my only option.
It was more like a prison than a home.
john johnson
9.Oct.2013 9:44pm
Sent to st Catherine’s when I was five. This apparently due to having tb. Memories were pretty painful.especially so was the separation from my parents who could only afford to come down and seem me once a fortnight. I was there for approximately 18 months before being sent to Horsham. I was at st Catherine’s from 1947-1948. I do still remember the wreckage of aircraft on the downs left over from the war. Also memories of treatment by the nuns. The Young nuns were kind especially sister Jones but the older nuns were pretty awful to us. I must admit I have never been back to the isle of wight since.
Bernard TASSI
15.Nov.2013 8:30pm
I was at St Catherine’s around 1957/58 with severe Asthma when I was 9/10 years old, I hated it and remember how badly the Nuns treated us, a group of boys a little older than me formed an escape group and broke out of the home. they were all caught again some made it to the mainland and did not return to the home. It was run like a prison.
Derrick WHITING
15.Nov.2013 11:19pm
I am so sad to read the accounts of unhappiness at the school. I have no such recollections. I servd in the KITCHEN…that is to say….I brought the food up to the Dining Hall. Rationed SWEETS were distributed on Thursday Mornings. I was often given 1 extra for my “work”
I also got involved with the washing up.
And of the Valley Gutter in the grounds of Elm Grove.
No Dinkey Toys for me to run down. I collected 2 x tops from Fish Paste Jars. Took out the rubber “sealing”bands
put the two lids *Tops” together…and fixed them together with one of the same “Clips” that had sealed the jars…..put the “TYRES”…Rubber ealing Bands on …and rolled these down the gulley. They spun off on the bends of course. They were very fast. I have one name that has stayed with me over the 70 yrs…BOBER MARTIN.
And our House Sister…Not a NUN….Sister Smith.
I played in a Football Match….I have a Photograph in my archives…..Our Welsh Sports Master must have funded the Prize….I had a SIXPENNY PIECE on my plate at Supper. We had WON but I know not who we would have Played against. Another recollection…I was given some Money when I left….I was told that it was my unspent Pocket Money that had been sent to me…..I knew not that I had it.
I think there must exist records of St Catherines… maybe at the School still….Maybe (if it exists still) with the Order of NUNS at East Grinstead. I was never subjected to physical punishment. Standing at the side of a PIANO in a Class room at St Josephs I was taught and sang….”Bless this House”…and “Cherry Ripe”. I had a desire to go home….but I was not unhappy. I still wonder How it was that my Brother and I were there in the ISLE of WIGHT….at the time of “D”Day.
colin mitchell
31.Mar.2014 7:41am
Hi. My name is Colin Mitchell. I was at St. Catherines Home around 55/56.
I have many fond memories of my time there. I can remember the crossing on the Ferry and the train ride to Ventnor and the long walk down the hill to the home and walking through the wrought iron gates and seeing this big house.
We lived in dorms of about 8 to ten boys per dorm.
we were required to attend school which was down the bottom of the hill. The canteen was also at the bottom of the hill. There were girls also at the home and they lived next to the school. we had meals with the girls but no other contact.
Bath nights were on Sunday night. we all sat around on the floor and were called by the nuns to get into a cold bath.
At night we had piped rock and roll music played before bed time. always remember jail house rock and being allowed to hand out broken biscuits before bedtime. we had two males who run the house. I can remember both of them. Mr Le Surf was one but cant remember the name of the second male. they were keen on us playing sport and they set up four house teams which would play against each other.
They used to take us on long walks down on the beach and along the coast.
The sweet shop was open one day a week. you could only buy sweets if your parents sent money for you to spend. we could also buy toys. Racing cars were all the go as we had a little race car track which ran down the hill to the school.
I live in New Zealand and would like to visit the home again if possible.
Good luck to all the old St Catherines boys.
Regards
Colin Mitchell
Derrick WHITING
31.Mar.2014 9:39am
Colin….Greetings. “Someone is out there”
to enjoy your account of life as a child 60 yrs ago. ME. With pleasure an acknowledgement. I have a story of New Zealand for you. For 40 yrs plus I have been a ROTARIAN in the Rotary Club of CLAPHAM..LONDON. On a number of occassion Jack WARD from North Island rotary Club of KATIA ?? came to England “To take on a little culture”. He became a friend.
His success in Life had come from IMPORTING
TRACTORS….I think from England. He told the story of buying and old tractor and learning all that he could by experience….
He wrote off to the Manufacturers telling them “He was the finest TRACTOR DRIVER in North Island and they should appoint him as their AGENTS….They did just that. And a litttle more…..He kept a Steam engined BOAT….and we enjoyed his tales of his “AFRICA QUEEN” You will see from my “POSTINGS” that I have been back……a long time ago (circa 20 years) Little had changed save that ELM GROVE had suffered subsidence and was unoccupied. Something magical. The MASTER who had taught me in the Class…..detail throughout JUN/JUL of the D DAY landings and the Battle….was a ROTARIAN….and in the pleasure gardens of VENTNOR my wife and I attended A CRAB FAIR. All such a long time ago. I write now from “Our Home in the COUNTRY” adjacent CARDIGAN BAY
ABERYSTWYTH…in the Principality of WALES. All good wishes to you.
Kim Tregidgo
20.Aug.2014 10:21pm
My name is Kim Tregidgo,i spent around 18 months at the home in about 1960 ,I was there because of a severe lung complaint ,I have few memories of the home except the racing car track ,the playground and the dorms,and I do remember the walks across the downs.I do not remember it being a particularly joyous time but I do not remember being mistreated either.
I am 61 now and am thinking of going back to take a look this autumn
rhumphreys
15.May.2017 10:26am
Hi all ex St Catherine’s attendee’s. This site was recently discovered me by my sister and makes very interesting reading.
Being severely asthmatic and living in central London, my parents were told I would not survive if I stayed here, due to the thick smogs and bad air and spent a lot of time in St Thomas’s hospital. I was sent to St Catherine’s August 1954 at age 6 and stayed for 2 years. My mum had kept the postcard (which I till have) dated Aug 1954 from the head sister saying that I had arrived safely and would write when settled in. What a shock tio be sent away from home.
My journey there was also memorable as I was put on a steam train at Waterloo station on my own (mum and dad could not come with me due to being heavily pregant with one of my sisters). Had an eye-spy book and a cardboard suitcase and told to not to get off until the end of the line – Portsmouth. There I was met by one of the sisters and taken down to the ferry, across to Ryde pier and on another steam train to Ventnor. I thought I was going abroad and was very long way from home and that the Isle of Wight was somewhere near Africa.
Also remember a lot of what has been indicated by other past pupils and this brought back many memories and can relate to most of it. Also many of the things we did there. I dont recall suffering from any of the abuse indicated by some others though.
I did suffer badly then with severe asthma and was always in the sick bay at St Catherine’s. My mum and da were told there were two choices for me, one in Switzerland and one on the Isle of Wight. This was a two year term with no going home as would not be allowed. Mum and dad chose the Isle of Wight for me as told me later that she did not think there was a bus to Switzerland. So St Catherine’s it was, and would not be allowed home for the two years, only family visits when mum and dad could afford to come down to see me about once a month I think.
My memories were dinky toy racing down the hill gully and scrounging some lard from cook to grease the wheels to make my go faster than the others, on each visit mum and dad brought another dinky toy from the jumble sale (could not afford new ones). Watching the steam train in the Ventnor station at the top of the hill, as all sweets confiscated only being given 3 boiled sweets a week as a treat (a ‘being good bribe’), the nun’s being very strict and tough on all the kids, my getting clips round the ear and getting the slipper for some mischief (was not me sister), having to have weekly cold baths using with carbolic soap and scrubbed with a yard broom brush (or was it a Brillo pad), the large biscuit tin into which all bread crusts went each day and dished out these dried up crusts and hot milk for supper (yuk), school porridge and custard that was so thick it was served in slices, being allergic to egg yolks and spewing up if eaten. Listening to ‘journey into space’ on the wireless and getting petrified so had to check out for martians in the dorm under the bed when we went to sleep, apple pie bed trick on the other kids (and also done to me), getting 6 pence postal orders once a fortnight from mum and dad for pocket money but had to hand it in as not allowed to keep any money. Made to use Eurocryl tooth powder (cannot remember ever having toothpaste) that came in a round boot polish tin (another name for Ajax cleaner), reading old Beano, Topper, Dandy and Commando comics/mags (could not afford to buy any). Checking the sea each night with an old telescope looking for Germans trying to creep up on England in the dark (due to reading to many Commando books). Having all to sit with our shorts on under a very big UV sun lamp with goggle’s on for our health, the monthly yellow knit treatment on our hair (wood lice inspections) and treated even if none found). Long walks across the downs with the whole school and struggling to keep up as could not breath – Ventnor and the downs was purgatory for us athmatics but we all tried our best to keep up. Remember the large wooden staircase in the hall. Windows always having to be open in the dorm (mine was the large on in the middle of the top floor) as open air school policy was fresh air everywhere. Dorms were always freezing and the sheets cracked as you got into bed as they were so cold. No heating allowed in the dorm either.
I have been back to St catherin’s since (about 2002 and was given a short tour by the headmaster. Looks very much the same but with some new additions. Signed the vistors book as an ex pupil.
After St Catherine’s I was then sent to other open air boarding schools and some of the other kids also went to the same places.
These were –
Newlands Boarding School, Seaford (age 8-9).
Montrose Boarding School, Margate (age 9-10).
Holy Cross Convent, Broadstairs (age 11-12). I was one of 6 boys that were C of E and not Catholic so we were put through the ringer by the nuns, being made to get up at silly o-clock to attend Sunday mass and not allowed to have the biscuit or wine – spoilsports).
Laleham Boarding School, Margate (age 13-15)
Enjoyed this school very much.
Any of you ex. St catherine’s attended the same schools?
My boarding school period was between Aug 1954 and Dec 1962.
Now almost 70 and although still have very mild asthma it is very much under control. Having trained in karate for 40 years this has helped me a lot with breathing. sadly I know some kids that did not make it through their school years, due to suffering chronic asthma attacks and complications etc. I almost did not but somehow survived.
Good luck to all of you and would like to hear from anyone that was at St Catherine’s at the same time as me.
Roy Humphreys
ken gale
4.May.2014 12:11pm
ray crandon
23.Jul.2015 2:48pm
I was there from 1948 to 1952 for health reasons. I have fond memories playing soccer up on the Downs.I had a crush on Sister Safia who was always very warm-hearted and caring. I also recall Keith Jones , we traveled together from newport, wales.
ray
angela andrews
13.Dec.2015 5:21pm
I was sent to St. Catherines in 1961-1962, I never really understood why I was sent there only,the fact that we were poor and my health was poor, i found the nuns kind and good teachers, although a little reserved, the matron was cruel and i was hit by her just for giggling, she would have been dismissed for less now,We had lovely school days ballet dancing with lovely tutus craft lessons weaving and keeping silk worms,I was 7yrs old there for 3yrs
Lesley Hazelwood
28.Jan.2016 7:15pm
Hi My Dad Gerald Horgan a Canadian was at Elm Grove Home’ between aprox 1953-1954. He had a dreadful experience under the strict and brutal treatment by the Nun’s and the House Master, Mr Marsdon! There was other men who was not related to the Home in anyway wh They would assist with recreation and sports. Things became very awkward for my Dad because he was intimidated by Mr Marsdon daily and was told repeatedly that he was a trouble maker. My Dad was sent to work in the huge gardens with happier days with the two gardeners, Ted & Ray. The volunteers Mrs Gaynor and one other were really nice, they came in from the local Village to bath us.
It had been known for some time that Mr Marsdon had been sexually abusing his ‘favourite boys’. On one particular morning a friend of my Dads, a 10 year old boy showed him his penis that was very swollen and red, when they were being bathed. The boy told my dad that Marsdon done it! My dad had decided that enough was enough, none of the other boys wouldn’t tell. My dad went down to see Sister Catherine, the mother superior to inform her what Marsdon was doing. She said he was to return to Elm Grove and carry on as normal and not to mention to anyone what had been said to her. Later that afternoon, he was told to much delight that he was going home. Two days later my Grandmother, my dads Mum collected my dad and took him back home to Chingford where the family was now living after returning from Canada.
About four weeks later, the two men that assisted Marsdon at Elm Grove turned up at his home enquiring about my Dads well being. He hadn’t had a father for some time so was pleased that they were interested in him. After a couple of hours of talking to him they left. He feels they called at the house, as it wasn’t normal to visit Boys at their home after leaving Elm Grove, to feel the air to see if my Dad was talking about what had been revealed to him from his friend. My dads believes that many other boys had been sexually abused by Marsdon. My dad would like to know, apart from the physical abuse that he experienced at Elm Grove Home, if any other boys had experienced the same as his friend. My dad has tried to block this experience out for many years but now feels that he would like to know if any other boy at anytime of staying at Elm Grove has experienced anything like he and his friends did and indeed what happened to Mr Marsdon?
David Cooke
22.Oct.2016 7:08pm
Hello my name is David Cooke and I live in Manchester, I was at St Catherines during 1954,resident at Elm Grove, I was 10
I remember Mr Marsden I thought he was a Priest,
he would let us listen to Journey into Space, I don’t recall if it was before or after lights out, I remember evenings in the Billiard/Snooker room where the older boys would have competitions with Mr Marsden and Ted the handyman. I remember the racing car track on the path down to the school and dining room, I remember walks on the Downs playing cricket in Coon Bottom? playing on the beach and building model Aeroplanes in the hall at Elm Grove and many other things I have fond memories of.
The comments I have been reading about here, were not my experiences of St Catherines, I was unaware of anything untoward, I am not saying these things were not happening but they did not happen to me luckily. Elm Grove has been knocked down and some of the commentators here may say good, but for me once you got over missing your Mum and Dad and you settled in to the routine, well, I was sorry to come home
Martin Harrington
5.Dec.2016 5:06pm
Yes Lesley I was abused at bath time by a pervert callet Dark in 1958/59 age 11 and slippered on many occasions and until I read this forum I thought I was the only one and never talked about it until this day.just hope those perverts got their justice but I doubt it pity the police didn’t read this forum
Allan Payne
22.Jul.2016 4:47pm
Hello There,
Iv’e tried several times to find out when I was there at Elm Grove Home. My sister & brother were there recently & found out I was there for 4 months in 1957.I have nothing but Great memories of the kind Nuns that looked after me. My mother visited me every week & I remember her brother coming once. The last thing I remember was watching the movie The Count of Monty Crisco & seeing the Bolton Wanderers win the F.A. Cup. The lad beside me where we slept had lost his toes in a railway accident ?? I was only 9 & was very happy there.
Allan Payne….from Sunny Canada.
Dave
22.Aug.2016 1:15pm
I was there 1957-1958. Dr Black of Rochester Road Clinic, Carshalton, Surrey sent me there. Abuse was rife and this is the first time I have read anyone believing that! When contacted about the history of the home I mentioned the abuse and was not believed.
Martin Harrington
5.Dec.2016 4:45pm
Hi Dave I was there in 58/59 and was abused and until now thought I was the only one. Those who weren’t were lucky and in those days people didn’t believe you but now the police would have a field day. Just hope those perverts got their come uppance
Frankie
20.Mar.2017 11:32am
I was there at the same time 58/59/60. I agree that some of the older nuns were at best very strict. running my dinky car down the valley. those long walks. the ferry to Ryde pier. the steam train to Ventnor via that long tunnel. all those model Airfix planes hanging from the ceiling up at elm grove. Kids who wanted to be the best at fighting in some kind of pecking order. the isolation ward when I got chicken pox and the foreign lady who was on night shift. getting stuck on the cliffs at Steep hill cove. one boy copping a slipper flogging from the nuns, he deserved it anyway, he was a bully. the food was pretty good as I remember. when I left there I went straight to Laleham open air school in Margate. I now live in Queensland, Australia.
sam ridge
8.Sep.2016 1:18pm
Hi My dad was there probably 1949/50 sent with bad asthma from Shropshire, he was there for a year and has fond memories of playing soccer and life there his name is Richard Barry Arkinstall, would be lovely if someone could get in touch.
John Invest
16.Oct.2016 7:04pm
I was there c 1951 or 52. I remember it was a huge culture shock as I was not aCatholic but we all had to conform and attend Mass. The dormitories were large and soulless. The Nuns were tough but I cannot remember any abuse. I can remember that if I was sent any sweets they were confiscated straight away and on Fridays we lined up with cupped hands like Oliver Twist and had a few sweets put in our hands. We were regularly route marched over Boniface down. A tough time and it did nothing for my Asthma. I was glad to go back home
Terence Alexander Meehan
26.Oct.2016 8:40am
I have just found this site,and I also was at St.Catherine’s
between 1951-1952 and I was 10 years old.I was sent to
St.Catherine’s because I was Asmatic.
I mostly enjoyed my stay because there was so much to do,I also
was at the house at the top of the hill,racing dinky cars down the hill,watching Navy boats coming into Portsmouth,feeding the pigs,and going up to St Boniface to fly our balsa wood planes,
I found so much to do that I only got homesick at xmas time.
I can’t remember names except for one lad who’s name was Weeks
and a welsh lad who use to torment me about my lisp.
I am now 75 years old living in Spain,but my memories of
St.Catherine’s are all good.
Martin Harrington
5.Dec.2016 4:22pm
I was in that hell hole in 1958/59 suffering from chronic asthma and was abused by a member of staff and beaten with a slipper
It wasn’t till I told my father on one of his infrequent visits all about it that he immediately removed me and to this day I have tried to put it at the back of my mind but have flashbacks and this forum has done just that
tony miller
4.Mar.2017 3:49pm
Tony Miller
Was held there in 1949, I refused to join a workshop run by a staff member making costume jewellary in the evening.I did try to escape but was always found.Had my clothes taken away each evening to stop me running.I can still recollect the person who paid my special attention!When my parent realised what was going on they took me away
I had a dreadful time there