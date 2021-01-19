Style of Wight’s Children’s Writing Competition is back for 2021

After a year on pause, Style of Wight Magazine is delighted to announce the relaunch its Children’s Writing Competition, which gives young Isle of Wight authors the chance to have their stories published.

Aimed at KS2 and KS3, this year there are two age categories: 7 to 11 and 12 to 16.

Wherever your imagination takes you

Your story could be about unicorns or UFOs, narwhals or ninjas; it might take place on Mars or the Mottistone Longstone, the Serengeti or Sandown Bay. Alliteration optional.

You could cram an entire lifetime into 500 words (the maximum) or pen a 50 second stream-of-consciousness (ask your English teacher about that one).

Your story, your way.

Plenty of time to get creative

Young writers have until Monday 2nd September to submit their work. In the Autumn, entries will be judged by a panel of publishing professionals, including award-winning Island author, Kieran Larwood.

Winners will have their work published in an illustrated anthology in December 2021, with all profits going to the IW Story Festival.

Young authors may submit their work either:

By post – Style of Wight, 8 Salisbury Gardens, Dudley Road, Ventnor PO38 1EJ

Or email – [email protected]

Spread the word

Teachers – spread the word. Parents – sow the seed. Young people – get writing!

Sponsored by Style of Wight; Red Funnel; Waterside; Robin McInnes OBE; Hillside; Rouse; Quay Arts and Jules Marriner.

For further details about sponsorship and prize donation opportunities, please email [email protected]

Image: Hadis Malekie under CC BY 2.0