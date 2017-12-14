At OnTheWight, we’ve long been fans of the brilliant work of Isle of Wight ceramicist, Sue Paraskeva.

If you haven’t seen her work before, Sue is a specialist in what’s referred to as ‘finely thrown porcelain’. Her work is critically acclaimed and sought after around the world.

British Craft: The Miami Edit

If you’d happened to be in South Beach, Miami, in the last week you might have seen some of Sue’s work at the show, British Craft: The Miami Edit.

The latest body of work sees the introduction of precious metals for a collaboration with designer-maker, Sebastian Cox (pictured above).

Koined porcelain with silver © Julian Winslow

Crafts Council UK interview

Ahead of the Miami show, Sue, who is based in a quirky studio in Ryde, was interviewed by Crafts Council UK (read in full).

We were interested to read how Sue explains some of her work,

“Materiality is at the heart of my practice. I am a porcelain artist and I use the wheel to create my vessels. With an altered vessel I am aware that I create a seemingly perfect piece and through the act of shaping, smashing or damaging I change its state of being. “This can be viewed as representative of the human condition, life alters us and sometimes life alters us in dramatic ways. “My installation at Collect – Every day three women die at the hands of someone who supposedly loves them – starts with the average weight of the female heart, 250g, in clay. This is lovingly hand-thrown into a vessel which is then damaged by me. This is a devastating experience and my heartfelt response to this human tragedy.”

She’s popular

The list of commissions for Sue’s work includes Calvin Klein Home, Madison Avenue, New York Design Museum Shop, Shad Thames, London Turner Contemporary Shop, Liz Earle, Southern Art’s Craft Collection and Mima’s Permanent Ceramics Collection.

As well as a 94 piece tableware service for Kevin Costner and porcelain vessels for the Lord Smith of Finsbury.

Find out more

You can read the interview in full over on the Zettler Website

Visit the Sue Paraskeva Website for more details.

Image: © Steve Thearle / Julian Winslow