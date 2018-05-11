Tensheds to headline Gift to Nature’s next major fundraiser

If you took your kids along to the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party on bank holiday Monday, you’ll have seen how much attention to detail the organisers, Gift to Nature, put into making their events so special.

Saturday 26th May, sees the next Gift to Nature fundraising event, when they’ll be taking over Golden Hill Fort Country Park to host on a live music event just a stone’s throw away from the legendary 1970 Isle of Wight Festival site.

A very rare talent

This year’s headline act is Tensheds, the critically acclaimed, classically trained rock pianist.

A ‘very rare talent’ according to living legend, Rick Wakeman, Tensheds has enjoyed repeated sell-out shows on the Isle of Wight over the last seven years, winning audiences at the Isle of Wight Festival and Ventnor Fringe with audacious showmanship and Rachmaninoff piano skills that deftly deliver a brand of both gritty and soulful rock, incorporating elements of his classical background.

21st Century Blues

The result is a genre-popping style that he refers to as “21st Century Blues”.

Comparisons with everyone from Tom Waits and the Waterboys’ Mike Scott abound with the boogie style of Jerry Lee Lewis surfacing as the shows escalate.

Plenty of variety with support acts

With Support coming from The Moonshiners, The Herd, Company B, Second Tine Around and Between the Boots and Me, this is set to be a fantastic event for music lovers everywhere and a fabulous way of supporting the work Gift to Nature do everyday keeping our wonderful island sites beautiful and open for all to enjoy.

What's Gift to Nature? Gift to Nature are the Isle of Wight’s local countryside charity. They own and manage countryside, green space and nature reserves across the Island for everyone to enjoy, for free, all year around. They need your support to continue this work.

For the kids, there’ll be face painting and prizes for best dressed butterflies. Look out for the stalls, licensed bar and food on site and if you fancy it, you can even wander off and enjoy the site’s nature trail.

Book now

The Butterfly Ball takes place on Saturday 26th May 2018 between 4pm and 10pm at Golden Hill Fort Country Park, PO40 9SJ.

Buy your tickets online now for the Butterfly Ball with Tensheds.

