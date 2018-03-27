The Bay Primary school retain ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted

Kate shares this good news from The Bay Primary school, Sandown. Ed

Following an Ofsted Inspection on 20 February 2018, The Bay CE Primary School is delighted to report that the inspector has judged the school to have maintained its ‘good’ rating.

Executive Headteacher of The Bay, Duncan Mills said:

“We are delighted to have performed so well. Maintaining our ‘good’ status is often regarded as harder than achieving it in the first place. This is a real testament to all the pupils, parents, governors and of course our brilliant staff that have worked so hard together.”

Praise for leadership team

The letter praised the leadership team and its commitment to the school’s overall vision, saying that it ‘led the school with determination that all pupils will receive the best standard of education possible’.

Further, the school’s vision ‘believe, inspire, excel’ is ‘shared by the whole school community’.

Ofsted: Students are “well supported”

The inspector was also extremely impressed with the quality of relationships between students and staff, and how well supported students feel.

Parents were also asked to comment, during the Ofsted inspection, on the school and levels of teaching, one parent commented, “They [staff] work tirelessly to support the children and their wider families, so all can succeed”. Another said, “All the staff go above and beyond for the children. Nothing is too much trouble”.

Rev Lovell: “A school to be proud of”

Chair of the Governing Board, Rev Ian Lovell, added:

“We’re thrilled. With the forthcoming expansion of the school, this is a timely endorsement of the staff and particularly our leadership team. The Inspector graded our school as ‘good’ and praised our caring ethos and commitment. “This is a school to be proud of and we are very excited about the future.”

Cornerstone Federation

The Bay CE Primary School is part of the Cornerstone Federation and this was identified as a positive factor, ‘which has boosted the pace of school improvement by effectively sharing expertise’.

In September the school will become an all-through school to include pupils up to age 16 years.





Image: masudananda under CC BY 2.0

