Musicians Against Homelessness gigs coming to Isle of Wight, supporting Bus Shelter

The grass roots rock music movement, known as MAH (Musicians Against Homelessness), will now be drumming up funds for Isle of Wight Bus Shelter.

The movement has already raised more than £100,000 for charities combating homelessness and today (Tuesday) revealed their most recent collaboration – the Island’s pioneering Bus Shelter project.

Calling Isle of Wight musicians

Today’s announcement includes a call to Isle of Wight musicians to get involved in a series of fundraising gigs during September and October to help combat homelessness on the Isle of Wight.

Every genre of music is encouraged from rock, punk, choirs, jazz, grime,classical, and indie and every type of venue is relevant.

Showcase for Island talent

Sara Truckel, manager for MAH on the Isle of Wight said:

“This is the perfect time to be launching this amazing project on the Isle of Wight. Homelessness has gone from a hidden crisis of sofa surfing, hostels and temporary housing to being a very visible crisis in recent years. “It’s an opportunity for everyone to help The Bus Shelter, whether that be bands and musicians, venues or people buying tickets to the gigs. It’s also a chance for the Isle of Wight to show off its incredible musical talents.”

If you’d like to get involved or find out more , pop over to the MAH Facebook Page.

McGee: “Hope many people will get behind the project”

MAH patron and Oasis guru, Alan McGee, said,

“It’s wonderful that we are able to support people in the Isle of Wight this year, and we hope that many people will get behind the project to put on many gigs across the Island.”

Karl Print, Project Co-ordinator, at The Bus Shelter, said,

“We are so pleased to be part of the Musicians Against Homelessness project. Music plays such a vital part in everyone’s life. It supports so many through the good and bad times and can bring so many people together.”

Nationwide fundraising campaign

This year’s nationwide fundraising campaign also includes an all-star football tournament, awareness raising at festivals across the country throughout the summer and indie rock legends, James, have recorded an exclusive video of their hit ‘Sit Down’ to show support and raise awareness and funds for the cause.

Rule: “Proud to support The Bus Shelter”

MAH founder, Emma Rule, added,

“Musicians Against Homelessness was not set up to just shake buckets or play on sympathy, it was born of an idea to bring together thousands of musicians and music lovers to promote and support the cause through shared interests and talents. “We’re proud to support The Bus Shelter and their important work.”

Never forget, homelessness can happen to anyone.

Find out more by visiting the MAH Website, Facebook Page or Twitter account