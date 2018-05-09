The Ohmz share Positivity with the Isle of Wight and beyond

“What the world needs now is more positivity”

That’s the message from Isle of Wight Reggae band, The Ohmz, who have today announced the launch of their debut album, ‘Positivity’.

The band say the long-awaited album Positivity “will make you want summer to last forever”, with tracks ranging from relaxed to upbeat, to “simply too irresistible not to get on your feet”.

On the cards for six years

Oly Rivers, frontman of The Ohmz, said,

“We are really excited to finally launch our debut album. We’ve been working on it for the last year and a half, but it all started way before then. “The album has been on the cards for over six years with local producer, Tim Charlton. After years of perfecting our sound live at pub gigs, festivals and private events, we were ready to start recording!”

Pre-order your copy

Positivity will be available on iTunes, Spotify and CD from 9th June 2018, which includes ten original Isle of Wight Reggae tracks.

You can Pre-Order ‘Postivity’ off The Ohmz website www.theohmz.com from 9th May 2018.

Who are The Ohmz?

Hailing for the Isle of Wight, The Ohmz are a seven-piece reggae band complete with a live three-piece horn section creating an original sound you won’t forget.

Formed in 2010, the band started playing in pubs on the Island, and have since progressed to performing at venues and festivals across the county and most recently opening the main stage at Bestival 2017.

Since their most successful festival season to date, they have been working hard on their debut album. The Ohmz are now set to make even greater waves spreading positive vibrations everywhere they go.

Band members: Oly Rivers, Frontman & Guitarist; Alex Harvey, Bass; Daryl Norman, Drums; Robert Harrison, Trumpet; Oli Morris, Saxophone; Ross Moore, Trombone; Jez Gray, Keyboard.