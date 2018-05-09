Cowes Yacht Haven welcomes new Managing Director

Heather shares this latest news from Cowes Yacht Haven. Ed

The Isle of Wight’s leading marina, Cowes Yacht Haven, this week welcomes Daniel Jehan as Managing Director to its team.

Daniel brings a wealth of experience in the marine leisure industry to this key post, which will see him create and implement development plans to promote sailing both internationally and in the UK.

Dedicated to excellent customer service

Most recently, Daniel held the position of General Manager at Bembridge Sailing Club where he earned a reputation over five years for his dedication to excellent customer service.

Daniel’s marine-based expertise comes from positions spanning the past 20 years including Marina Manager at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth and as Activities, Operation and Product Manager during his 12 years with Sunsail.

Commenting on his new role, Daniel said:

“The dedication at Cowes Yacht Haven is clear to see and I’m really thrilled to be joining the team in this leadership role. My focus will be to support growth of the operation while ensuring our existing customers continue to receive a high standard of service. “Cowes is the sailing capital of the world and home to world-class regattas such as Round the Island Race and Lendy Cowes Week, so I’m excited to be at the sharp end of sailing.

Community-focused objectives

As the operating arm of the Cowes Town Waterfront Trust charity, Cowes Yacht Haven has community-focused objectives for residents and local businesses.

Daniel continues:

“We will put a spotlight on our unique position on Cowes High Street to help create a positive impact for the local business community. We also have plans to make positive investments in community-based projects that will benefit both local and Island-wide residents. “I look forward to working with all our staff and the Trust to deliver these objectives.”

Chairman: “Delighted” with the appointment

Peter Morton, Chairman of Cowes Yacht Haven, said:

“Daniel is an extremely energetic and impressive leader. As well as his abundance of industry experience, he has a keen focus on our commercial performance. “I’m delighted to have him driving our future growth while ensuring all our customers receive the best service on the Solent.”

New Ops Manager

Also new to the team is Greg Lucas, who has taken up the role of Operations Manager and will assist the Marina and Boatyard teams, while coordinating closely with customers as the season gathers pace.

Image: © Stephanie Mackrill

Location map

View the location of this story.