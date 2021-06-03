Thirty years of Red Squirrel work on the Isle of Wight being turned into a book

Helen Butler MBE from the Wight Squirrel Project started compiling 30 years of work with red squirrels during the first Lockdown

Writing up thirty years of red squirrel work on the Isle of Wight was the task Helen Butler MBE set herself during Lockdown.  

Helen said,

“There is so much information it was a nightmare trying to work out how to present it. 

“In the end it had to be split into three parts and then into sections and chapters.”

The introductory part one is now ready to download from Wight Squirrel Project Website.

Part two is all about data and past surveys and research, including sightings sent in by the general public plus bi-annual woodland monitoring carried out by dedicated volunteers.  It is over 200 pages of A4 and Helen aims to get it finished by the end of the year.  

Part three is about mortality and morbidity and not for anyone with a weak stomach.

Technical hurdles
Work has slowed as Lockdown lifted and other jobs come in.  A corrupted hard drive on the PC that needed replacing and a laptop that ground to a halt didn’t help either.

Helen said,

“Pulling all this data together has needed help from experts in QGIS (map making) and Excel.  I’m really grateful to anyone who has given advice and time.   

“The finished publication will be useful as a reference for anyone taking on red squirrel work on the Isle of Wight.”

Share your sightings
The general public play an important role in red squirrel conservation, so please keep your sightings coming.  

You can email [email protected], ring (01983) 611003 or go to the Website and download the App or use the online form.

News shared by Helen on behalf of Wight Squirrel Project. Ed

Thursday, 3rd June, 2021

By

