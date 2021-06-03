Thirty years of Red Squirrel work on the Isle of Wight being turned into a book

Writing up thirty years of red squirrel work on the Isle of Wight was the task Helen Butler MBE set herself during Lockdown.

Helen said,

“There is so much information it was a nightmare trying to work out how to present it. “In the end it had to be split into three parts and then into sections and chapters.”

Download the introduction

The introductory part one is now ready to download from Wight Squirrel Project Website.

Part two is all about data and past surveys and research, including sightings sent in by the general public plus bi-annual woodland monitoring carried out by dedicated volunteers. It is over 200 pages of A4 and Helen aims to get it finished by the end of the year.

Part three is about mortality and morbidity and not for anyone with a weak stomach.

Technical hurdles

Work has slowed as Lockdown lifted and other jobs come in. A corrupted hard drive on the PC that needed replacing and a laptop that ground to a halt didn’t help either.

Helen said,

“Pulling all this data together has needed help from experts in QGIS (map making) and Excel. I’m really grateful to anyone who has given advice and time. “The finished publication will be useful as a reference for anyone taking on red squirrel work on the Isle of Wight.”

Share your sightings

The general public play an important role in red squirrel conservation, so please keep your sightings coming.

You can email [email protected], ring (01983) 611003 or go to the Website and download the App or use the online form.

