Tickets on sale for the Prince & Princess Society’s Tropical Gala Night

The Prince & Princess Society IOW are pleased to announce their 2017 Ball, being held at Gurnard Pines on Saturday 20 May 2017.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which this year has a “Tropical Gala” theme, raising funds for children on the Island with autism and other neurological conditions.

The night will consist of dinner, entertainment and dancing with Central Discos. Derek Sandy will also be in attendance providing after dinner music and activities.

Appeal for support

Michaela said,

“We are pleased to once again be holding our annual Ball at Gurnard Pines, this time raising funds for our own charitable aims. The event has always been well supported by the Island community and has raised over £10,000 for Island children over the past few years. “Once again we are appealing for support for this fundraiser, be it buying tickets, practical support and donations, or sponsorship. The event is organised by volunteers who dedicate their time to making it a good a night as possible for all who attend.”

For more information, tickets or to offer support please call 812178 or email princeandprincessiow@gmail.com .

Full details can be found on the Facebook event page.

Image: adc under CC BY 2.0