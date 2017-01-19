Rise in Isle of Wight drink and drug driving offences in December

This in from the police, in their own words. Ed

Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police (TVP) arrested a total of 538 people for drink and/or drug-driving during their Christmas campaign.

During the campaign, which ran from December 1, 2016 to January 1, 2017, in Thames Valley 316 arrests were made (325 the previous year), while in Hampshire the figure was 222 (215 last year).

Increase in Island arrests

The number of drink and drug drive arrests on the Isle of Wight during December 2016 increased by four (up to 14) on the previous year, which reported ten arrests.

This year saw an increase in the number of arrests (80) for drug-driving across both Force areas – a 63 per cent rise on the figure of 49 for last year’s campaign.

“There’s no excuse for it”

Roads Policing Chief Inspector Henry Parsons for Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police (TVP), said,

“It’s disappointing that we continue to find so many people drink driving. The effects of it are so dangerous and it’s not worth the risk- there is no excuse for it. “These figures show that we remain committed to targeting those who cause death on our roads and make the roads less safe than they should be.”

Reporting an impaired driver

Do you know someone who drinks over the limit or takes drugs and drives? Call police on 101 or, if it’s an emergency, dial 999.

If you don’t want to speak to police or give your name, phone the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For more information on preventing and reporting drink and drug-driving, visit the Hampshire Constabulary Website.