Rise in Isle of Wight drink and drug driving offences in December

There was a rise in the number of drink or drug driving arrests not only on the Isle of Wight, but also across Hampshire.

Police talking to drivers:

Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police (TVP) arrested a total of 538 people for drink and/or drug-driving during their Christmas campaign.

During the campaign, which ran from December 1, 2016 to January 1, 2017, in Thames Valley 316 arrests were made (325 the previous year), while in Hampshire the figure was 222 (215 last year).

Increase in Island arrests
The number of drink and drug drive arrests on the Isle of Wight during December 2016 increased by four (up to 14) on the previous year, which reported ten arrests.

This year saw an increase in the number of arrests (80) for drug-driving across both Force areas – a 63 per cent rise on the figure of 49 for last year’s campaign.

“There’s no excuse for it”
Roads Policing Chief Inspector Henry Parsons for Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police (TVP), said,

“It’s disappointing that we continue to find so many people drink driving. The effects of it are so dangerous and it’s not worth the risk- there is no excuse for it.

“These figures show that we remain committed to targeting those who cause death on our roads and make the roads less safe than they should be.”

Reporting an impaired driver
Do you know someone who drinks over the limit or takes drugs and drives? Call police on 101 or, if it’s an emergency, dial 999.

If you don’t want to speak to police or give your name, phone the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For more information on preventing and reporting drink and drug-driving, visit the Hampshire Constabulary Website.

4 Comments

  1. Fred Karno


    19.Jan.2017 5:07pm

    So, of all the arrests, how many were actually subsequently found to be over the limit, when they provided a sample for evidence purposes at the Police Station? It would be relevant if the Police provided that information, which would give an accurate picture. Not every driver who provides a roadside sample on the small machines carried by officers is subsequently found to be over the limit because of the limitations of the small test machines. Personally, I think the UK should be moving towards a zero or much lower alcohol limit, because any alcohol causes some impairment.

  2. Pigwig


    19.Jan.2017 8:43pm

    The article is about ‘arrests’ – not about being tested.

  3. Potentate


    19.Jan.2017 11:19pm

    I presume these disappointing numbers include senior councillors?

