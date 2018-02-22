TT racer, James Hillier, adds his support to Air Ambulance

Caroline shares this latest news from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. Ed

British motorcycle road racer James Hillier recently lent his time to champion the service of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA).

James, whose passion for bikes began at the age of six, gave up his time and brought along his Kawasaki KX250f to take part in a photoshoot with HIOWAA’s Critical Care Team.

The photoshoot, a mock-up of a motorcycle incident, took place in a muddy field in Hampshire and illustrates how HIOWAA’s advanced Critical Care Team are able to bring the emergency department to the patient, wherever they are.

45% of incidents RTAs

In 2017, 45% of incidents attended by HIOWAA were road traffic collisions. Motorcyclists are more vulnerable than other road users, and their injuries out of proportion to their presence on the road; they make up just 1% of total road traffic, but account for 19% of all road deaths.

Last year HIOWAA collaborated with Bahnstormer BMW Motorcycles and Hampshire Police to launch ‘BikeSafe’, a motorcycle injury prevention programme targeted at motorcyclists. The programme focuses on injury prevention and life-saving skills for bikers and is delivered through 60-minute workshops.

Hillier: “A charity close to my heart”

James commented