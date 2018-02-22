Refinancing PFI contract just one cost-cutting suggestion from Independent councillors

Ahead of next week’s budget setting at the Isle of Wight council, Ian Stephens, Leader of the Island Independent Group, announces they will be issuing an alternative budget.

Ian Stephens

This in from Cllr Ian Stephens on behalf of the Island Independent Group. Ed

The Island Independent Group will be putting forward an alternative budget for consideration by the Isle of Wight Council next Wednesday.

Details will be announced on Friday, but will include an innovative proposal to refinance the PFI Highways Contract and a prudent financial re-structuring of the Council’s corporate loans to release up to £3.5m of revenue to mitigate the Council’s desperate financial position.

Avoiding unpalatable cuts
The money that may potentially be released from refinancing the PFI Contract and corporate loan re-structure, can be used to avoid many of the most unpalatable cuts proposed by the Conservative Administration.

Councillor Ian Stephens, Leader of the Island Independent Group, said:

“The Independent Group have been working hard on our budget proposals. It is a difficult task as there are very few opportunities left to make acceptable savings, after having over £70m of cuts imposed on us by the Government in the last few years, so we have had to be innovative and creative.

“The plan to refinance the PFI is just such a proposal and has the potential to release over £1.3 million back into the Council budget. The Independent Group have always worked to try and minimise the effect of Government austerity on the Isle of Wight and this approach is once again our key consideration in making these proposals.

“Together with a sensible restructuring of various loans, overall there is scope to put £3.5million back into the annual revenue budget to protect services for the community.

6 Comments on "Refinancing PFI contract just one cost-cutting suggestion from Independent councillors"

holdmyheadinmyhands

He got the money, officers carried out the precument procedure and ordered the FB6…… councillors are not involved with precument. If anything had been wrong with the Indie administration the LEP would not have parted with the money.

Vote Up8-4Vote Down
22, February 2018 6:09 pm
holdmyheadinmyhands

I do like it when people think they know what actually happened ……

Vote Up3-1Vote Down
22, February 2018 6:44 pm
Tim

Weren’t Ian Stephens and the Indie administration the masterminds behind ordering FB6?

Vote Up7-9Vote Down
22, February 2018 6:03 pm
CB500

Ian Stephens did nothing ( other than blather a lot and waste money on outside companies for advice ) when he had the chance on PFI so his suggestions now are just more hot air. Thanks for losing Undercliff drive and the PTEC million Ian ( by the way I was idiot enough to vote for you ).

Vote Up6-8Vote Down
22, February 2018 6:35 pm
Phil Jordan
I’m not sure what you mean about “have the chance with the pfi” but let’s be clear about this, the PFI was a poorly drawn up contract under the previous conservative administration that the Independent group inherited in May 2013. The contract has caused endless disputes that continue to this day over a wide range of service delivery. When that contract started in April 2013 it was… Read more »
Vote Up10-6Vote Down
22, February 2018 7:05 pm
CB500

Phil. I hate the PFI and have been a vocal detractor since long before it started. However, you were in charge for years. Why didn’t you do something when you could? Talk now is cheap. Undercliff drive happened on your watch. A child could have pointed out the flaws but you forged ahead during the wettest winter in memory. PTEC – where did the million quid go?

Vote Up6-8Vote Down
22, February 2018 7:43 pm
