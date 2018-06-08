Unattended bag sparks hospital evacuation

If you were wondering why the entire ground floor of St Mary’s hospital was evacuated earlier today, it was due to an unattended bag.

The bag was found left unattended in the main foyer at St Mary’s Hospital and triggered activation of the ‘Suspicious Package Protocol’, resulting in patients, visitors and staff being evacuated from the ground floor.

Patients from Appley and Colwell wards on the first floor were also evacuated as a precaution.

Bag proved to be innocent

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and Hampshire Constabulary attended the incident but thankfully the bag proved to be innocent.

Maggie Oldham, Chief Executive said,

“We apologise to our patients and visitors for this disruption but it has reinforced the importance of being vigilant and cautious, and we urge anybody visiting the hospital to ensure they keep their belongings with them at all times.”

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P

