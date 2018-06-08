Isle of Wight Festival traffic plans published

It’s that time of year again as the Island prepares to welcome thousands to the Isle of Wight Festival.

The Isle of Wight Council, Island Roads and Hampshire Constabulary are once again working closely with the organisers of this year’s festival to ensure traffic flows smoothly and disruption is kept to a minimum for the world-famous event.

Traffic management plans

The council and partner agencies have approved the traffic management plans submitted by the event organisers, covering areas such as event car parks, separating Red Funnel and Wightlink traffic and measures to ensure close co-ordination between partners.

The plan is designed to ensure disruption to local traffic is kept to a minimum, although some delays are inevitable with the increased levels of traffic on the roads.

The main route for festival traffic from the Red Funnel terminal at East Cowes will be up York Avenue and along Whippingham Road where it will turn right onto East Cowes Road and into the festival car park.

Festival-bound vehicles travelling from the Wightlink terminal at Fishbourne will be directed to the right on to Kite Hill, through Wootton, down Lushington Hill and right at the Racecourse roundabout and then left onto East Cowes Road and into the festival car park.

Please note:

The Temporary Traffic Orders published on Friday 6 June 2018 in the Isle of Wight County Press were incomplete due to a printers error.

Temporary bridge

From 11 June through to 27 June, there will be temporary bridge installed at the Sea Street entrance to Newport Quay.

The bridge will have a 6’ 6” width restriction on it and can be used throughout this period to gain access to premises along Newport Quay.

Those people requiring access to the quay in vehicles under the restriction are requested to use the bridge and avoid going through Seaclose Park. There will be restricted public access through Seaclose from 11 June.

Diversion options

If any of the entrances to the car parks are temporarily blocked, or an incident occurs on any of the roads being used by festival traffic, there are a number of diversion options where festival traffic can be temporarily ‘stacked’ away from the main roads and released into the network once the problem has been resolved.

Residents will be kept up to date with routine traffic information, details of road closures and diversions, and updates about those council services affected by the festival. Hampshire Constabulary will provide security and safety updates. Messages will be shared via social media and local media.

One way system on Fairlee Road

The council would like to remind people that the one way system along Fairlee Road, Newport will be put in place from lunchtime on Wednesday 20 June.

All outbound traffic from Newport will be directed up Staplers Road. Full details can be found on the council’s Website.

Ward: “Newport will be open for business as usual”

Cllr Ian Ward, cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, said,

“In order to make sure that year’s festival is another success, the council has been working closely in partnerships with the event organisers and our partner organisations. Thanks to the hard work involved in ensuring the event runs smoothly, I hope there will be the minimum amount of disruption to residents. “Newport will be open for business as usual for the duration of the festival, and I would strongly encourage members of the public and visitors alike, to continue to support local shops and other businesses during the event.”

Residents meanwhile are encouraged to look at the dedicated festival pages on iwight.com, which contain important information about the road closures and diversions, including access to Seaclose Park and changes to council services, as information becomes available.

The council asks that residents plan their routes carefully to avoid the designated festival traffic routes on the Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Monday of the event – when traffic volumes will be their highest.

