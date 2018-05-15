Vectis Isle Pioneers riders take on second round of trials Championship

The Vectis Isle Pioneers Motorcycle Club held the second round of the 2018 trials Championship at Sweetwater Brook, Calbourne (Sunday 13th May 2018) courtesy of Mr Trevor Strickland. We would like to thank Trevor for welcoming us back to this top Island trials venue. Very many thanks also to the Jacobs Family who between them set the sections, dealt with all the admin stuff, processed the all-important results and provided plenty of hot drinks to keep the riders hydrated throughout the trial – top effort guys, and very much appreciated!

Click on image to see larger version



The weather conditions were perfect, bright and clear skies allowed the spring sunshine to keep everyone warm, with a slight breeze to prevent the riders from overheating. The ground was probably the best it has been for years – allowing riders to take full advantage of the unusual amount of grip at this normally tricky venue.

Young riders

Four Youth competitors this time out, headed up by Jos Wright (Youth Expert – pictured above) who put in a confident performance loosing just forty-five marks. Meanwhile Harvey Grieve took on the B route (Youth Hard) finishing on thirty-three.

Youth Easy rider; Alfie Haydon (pictured at bottom) completed the trial feeling rather frustrated, commenting “I lost twenty silly marks today!” That more than doubled his total to thirty-seven!

Click on image to see larger version



Young Dillan Wright only lost marks on three sections to take the points in the Youth E class, finishing with an impressive total of just ten dropped marks – some superb riding by all four lads.

Intermediate class

The Adult classes were topped by James Stay in the Experts and Shaun Harris in the Intermediate class.

Both riders must be very pleased with their efforts – James dropped only nineteen on the A route, whilst Shaun finished on fifteen, almost certainly their best respective performances since returning to the sport, excellent effort by both. Scott Milton finished twenty-four marks clear of Phil Chase in the Clubman class.

Novice class

The well contested Novice class proved to be a very close affair for the top honours. Paul Kent took the win by just a single mark despite an inspired ride from Steve Chase in second.

This is probably Steve’s best result for a while now and very well deserved indeed! Another excellent performance, this time from Owen Moore who continues to improve to land the third place. Robert Baker was forced into fourth spot, just one more mark adrift.

John Townsend, the Club’s oldest rider, stormed around the eight section course for a loss of only forty. John is 70 (something) years of age but still piloted his trusty, if heavy, BSA machine with little effort earning maximum points in the British Bike Class.

Twin Shocks

Nick Symes continues his recent top form in the Twin Shocks to finish with the lowest score of the day. Nick dropped just seven marks on his way to another maximum ten Championship points.

He was pushed however all the way by Howard Jacobs, just three more behind with Club President Calvin Wright in third.

Click on image to see larger version



The Adult Beginner class proved to be a ‘walk in the park’ for Joe Taylor, the clear winner from in second, Kevin Smith with Kyle Jacobs finishing a few more behind to take the third spot – Kyle’s first ride in the Adult class following his recent 16th Birthday – good effort young man.

The Club next meet on Sunday 10th June. All the details will be available (once finalised) along with the full results from today’s trial on the Club Website.

Report provided by Wayne on behalf of the Vectis Isle Pioneers MCC second Championship trial held on Sunday.

Image: © Viki Taylor