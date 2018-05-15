Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 15th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
15 May — 18 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHALFLEET : Yarmouth bound lane just before Little Thatch. ML610024 : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet – 16009
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018617
Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
15 May — 18 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : o/s Highleigh ML340146 : Lower Road-Brading
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018636
Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
15 May — 18 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER : Norton Green, Freshwater. o/s, Burnside, Proveidence House, Hanago, Bridle House, 9x pot holes require fil
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018642
Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
15 May — 18 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NETTLESTONE : O/s No.48 and No.46 ML340563 : Solent View Road-Nettlestone
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018640
Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
15 May — 23 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CALBOURNE: From Whiteoak Lane to Old Vicarage Lane (ML640300): Town Lane-Calbourne:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) CALBOU
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018197
Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
15 May — 23 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CALBOURNE : ML640297 – From Corf Road to Gold Street : Town Lane-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CALBOURNE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018195
Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
15 May — 23 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CALBOURNE : ML640299 – From Old Vicarage Lane to the entrance on the bend to Walter’s Copse : Town Lane-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CALBOURNE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018196
B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
15 May — 30 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330116 : Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: Post works – Installation of gullies BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018756
B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle of Wight
16 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWBRIDGE : O/s Shironel ML630158 : Main Road-Newbridge – 12227
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018681
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 May — 18 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: GREAT PRESTON RD JCT WITH SMALLBROOK LN RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09180852
Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
16 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NORTHWOOD : Outside 103 & 105 : Pallance Road-Northwood
Works description: kerb and drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018712
Priory Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
16 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : Alongside drive to No. 29 priory road. . ML240165 : Priory Road-Carisbrooke – 13633
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018711
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
16 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : 49 : Upton Road-Ryde
Works description: CCTV survey works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018676
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
15 May — 30 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430131 – whole ML : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: Prep works – Driveway & Verg fill NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018755
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: IN THE FOOTWAY OUTSIDE No.56-58
Works description: Excavate to install Cabinet & chamber for broad band
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018CW9-1
B3326 The Strand, Ryde, Isle of Wight
16 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 15 THE STRAND, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09181989
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 63 A High Street.
Works description: Scaffold licence- 15/05-21/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003974
Fine Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
15 May — 17 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHORWELL : ML 640441 : Fine Lane-Shorwell
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640441 SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018626
High Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 May — 29 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 113 High Park Road
Works description: Skip licece- 15/05-28/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003956
Littlestairs Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
16 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 40
Works description: Scaffold licence 16/5/18-22/5/18
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003953
School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight
15 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 29 SCHOOL CRESCENT, GODSHILL, IOW.
Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09180607
Simmonds Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
16 May — 31 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 660592 : Simmonds Close-Freshwater
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660592 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018623
Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
15 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 22 Spring Hill, Ventnor
Works description: Scaffold licence. 22 Spring Hill, Ventnor- 15/05-21/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003954
St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
15 May — 12 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 22 St Davids Road, East Cowes
Works description: Skip licence – 15/05-11/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003957
St Saviours Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
15 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 8 ST. SAVIOURS RD, TOTLAND BAY ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09179684
Trevor Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: EXCAVATION IN THE FOOTWAY OUTSIDE No.7
Works description: EXCAVATE TO LOCATE EXISTING TOBY POT FOR CUSTOMER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP26-1
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 68 WATERGATE ROAD , NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL WATE CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09175425
Tuesday, 15th May, 2018 6:49am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kNo
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓