Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 15th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

15 May — 18 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHALFLEET : Yarmouth bound lane just before Little Thatch. ML610024 : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet – 16009

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018617

Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

15 May — 18 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : o/s Highleigh ML340146 : Lower Road-Brading

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018636

Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

15 May — 18 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FRESHWATER : Norton Green, Freshwater. o/s, Burnside, Proveidence House, Hanago, Bridle House, 9x pot holes require fil

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018642

Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

15 May — 18 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NETTLESTONE : O/s No.48 and No.46 ML340563 : Solent View Road-Nettlestone

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018640

Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

15 May — 23 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CALBOURNE: From Whiteoak Lane to Old Vicarage Lane (ML640300): Town Lane-Calbourne:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) CALBOU

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018197

Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

15 May — 23 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CALBOURNE : ML640297 – From Corf Road to Gold Street : Town Lane-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CALBOURNE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018195

Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

15 May — 23 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CALBOURNE : ML640299 – From Old Vicarage Lane to the entrance on the bend to Walter’s Copse : Town Lane-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CALBOURNE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018196

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

15 May — 30 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330116 : Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: Post works – Installation of gullies BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018756

B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle of Wight

16 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWBRIDGE : O/s Shironel ML630158 : Main Road-Newbridge – 12227

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018681

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 May — 18 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: GREAT PRESTON RD JCT WITH SMALLBROOK LN RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09180852

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

16 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NORTHWOOD : Outside 103 & 105 : Pallance Road-Northwood

Works description: kerb and drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018712

Priory Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

16 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : Alongside drive to No. 29 priory road. . ML240165 : Priory Road-Carisbrooke – 13633

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018711

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

16 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : 49 : Upton Road-Ryde

Works description: CCTV survey works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018676

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

15 May — 30 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430131 – whole ML : Winford Road-Newchurch

Works description: Prep works – Driveway & Verg fill NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018755

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

16 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: IN THE FOOTWAY OUTSIDE No.56-58

Works description: Excavate to install Cabinet & chamber for broad band

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018CW9-1

B3326 The Strand, Ryde, Isle of Wight

16 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 15 THE STRAND, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09181989

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 63 A High Street.

Works description: Scaffold licence- 15/05-21/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003974

Fine Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

15 May — 17 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHORWELL : ML 640441 : Fine Lane-Shorwell

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640441 SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018626

High Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 May — 29 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 113 High Park Road

Works description: Skip licece- 15/05-28/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003956

Littlestairs Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

16 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 40

Works description: Scaffold licence 16/5/18-22/5/18

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003953

School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight

15 May — 18 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 29 SCHOOL CRESCENT, GODSHILL, IOW.

Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09180607

Simmonds Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

16 May — 31 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 660592 : Simmonds Close-Freshwater

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660592 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018623

Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

15 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 22 Spring Hill, Ventnor

Works description: Scaffold licence. 22 Spring Hill, Ventnor- 15/05-21/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003954

St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

15 May — 12 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 22 St Davids Road, East Cowes

Works description: Skip licence – 15/05-11/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003957

St Saviours Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

15 May — 18 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 8 ST. SAVIOURS RD, TOTLAND BAY ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09179684

Trevor Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: EXCAVATION IN THE FOOTWAY OUTSIDE No.7

Works description: EXCAVATE TO LOCATE EXISTING TOBY POT FOR CUSTOMER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP26-1

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 68 WATERGATE ROAD , NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSTALL WATE CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09175425

Image: oatsy under CC BY 2.0