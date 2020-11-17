Vectis Radio shortlisted for five National Community Radio Awards

The shortlist for the 2020 Community Radio Awards was announced this week, there were over 460 entries from 90 stations, more than ever before, and Vectis Radio received five Nominations.

Awards chair Martin Steers said,

“This year has been a challenge for the sector, with studio lockdowns, loss of income and cancelled events. However, community radio stations have responded by stepping up engagement with their local communities, with more programming and innovative presenters across the country broadcasting and in some cases from home. “We are excited to announce that this year’s awards have more entries than ever before. The quality of the entries continues to grow, and the judges are always blown away by the output, engagement, entertainment, and social gain that the sector produces. These local radio stations are truly at the heart of their communities.”

The awards ceremony takes place online from 7pm on 12th December.

The 4Ps Radio Training School

The Vectis Radio 4Ps radio Training School has been nominated in three categories – the ‘Innovation’ category, The 4Ps documentary has been nominated in the ‘Community Show of the Year’ category as well in the Awards top prize the ‘Community Development Project of the Year’.

Ian Mac, Station Manager, said,

“This is the third year in a row our training school has been nominated for this particular category, so it really shows that we are consistent with what we do to help young people in our community boosting their confidence and communication skills using the main ingredients of radio. Previously we have picked up two bronzes, it would be wonderful to go one better. “I have to say just to be nominated is a real honour, I am so proud of our team and all the youngsters that have been on the course, this is for them.”

Brading: A so well deserved achievement

Councillor Paul Brading, cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills said,

“I am absolutely delighted that the 4Ps programme has been nominated for these prestigious awards. Having witnessed the incredible development of young people that have been through the programme, Ian and his team fully deserve to be recognised in this way. “I wish them all good luck in at the awards ceremony, it would be great to win, but just to be nominated at all is a fantastic and so well deserved achievement.”

Currie: Exists to help and support the local community

Vectis Radio director Kelvin Currie has been nominated for volunteer of the year, Kelvin said,

“I am honoured to be nominated as volunteer of the year for simply doing something that I enjoy so much. Being part of such a supportive team has given me the freedom to try out new ideas to improve and maintain the technical side of the station as well as the satisfaction I get from seeing someone that I have trained stand on their own two feet. “As a Community Radio Station, Vectis Radio exists to help and support the local community, I am proud to be a part of that.”

For Women by Women show nominated

The ‘For women by women’ show has been nominated for the community show of the year, Maggie Currie one of the show’s hosts says,

“Interviewing such an interesting array of women, along with co-host Kitty Lilley, was such fun and we learned a lot more about our guests, sometimes more than they intended to tell us. “We loved hearing all their stories and learning about their expertise and how they got to be doing their great work. It is great to be nominated for this prestigious award.”

Collins: Proud to have played small part in some of the amazing initiatives

Fran Collins from Red Funnel, who was a guest on the ‘For Women by Women’ show said,

“We’re delighted to hear that Vectis Radio has been nominated for five awards, and particularly for the three awards relating to the 4Ps training school. “We’re also proud to have played a small part in some of the amazing initiatives undertaken by Vectis Radio and look forward to celebrating their next achievements. “Congratulations and best of luck in the finals!”

To find out more about Vectis Radio visit their Website, or tune into 104.6fm.

News shared by Kelvin on behalf of Vectis Radio. Ed

Image: Takahiro Sakamoto under CC BY 2.0