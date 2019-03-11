Vectis Radio Variety Show: Don’t miss the fun-packed evening

Kevin shares details of this event taking place at the weekend. Ed

Vectis Radio’s first ever Variety Show promises a night of music, magic and mayhem!

Some of the Isle of Wight’s top talent is coming together at the Riverside Centre in Newport on Saturday March 16th in an event hosted by Britain’s Got Talent finalist Drew Cameron.

Mac: A great night out

Vectis Radio Station Manager Ian Mac said:

“The aim is to entertain, give people a great night out, but also to raise funds to support us – the Island’s community radio station. We’re in our tenth year now, and we want to keep developing, keep giving people of all ages opportunities to get on the radio, and provide a voice for all members of the Island community.”

Fun-packed evening

The Variety Show is being produced by Sarah Scotcher, who runs the successful Wight Strollers theatre group.

Sarah is an Island legend herself, and will be making an appearance with a comedy routine that is bound to have everyone in stitches. Her equally talented daughter, Emily, will be singing a few songs.



Image: © Adam Radestock

Huxley the magician will be wowing the audience with his tricks (and his patter!), and the line up also include characters from Enchanted Isle Princess Parties, music from Wight Harmony Barbershop Singers, John Hacker, Isle of Voices choir and Blackfoot Daisy, plus Ella Gregory’s Dance Troupe, and more.

Get your tickets

You can buy tickets at £9 by calling 754666, or emailing kelvin.currie@vectisradio.fm

for details on Vectis Radio Facebook page.