Ventnor Day an opportunity to celebrate strength of the town’s community spirit

With carnival season cancelled this year Ventnorians are being encouraged to put Saturday 14th August in their diaries for the return of Ventnor Day.

Ventnor Day is an opportunity to celebrate the strength of the town’s community spirit and voluntary and community sector – with music, performance, stalls and food in the picturesque setting of Ventnor Park.

Carnival Committee and VTC

Saturday 14th would have been the date of the Illuminated Carnival – which is unable to take place this year, so the Carnival Committee are instead working with the Town Council to help organise the event.

Blackmore: An opportunity to celebrate our community

Stewart Blackmore, Mayor of Ventnor said,

“I’m immensely proud of our town and its sense of community and pleased that the Town Council is supporting Ventnor Day at Ventnor Park this year. “This has been a difficult year for so many of our residents and this is an opportunity to celebrate the contribution of our voluntary and community groups.”

Have a stall

There are free stalls available for community and voluntary sector groups and spaces available for local business and for craft stalls.

If you or your organisation would like a stall at the event, please contact Tony or Alison on 857848 or 853775 or e-mail [email protected]

Where and when

Ventnor Day will take place on Saturday 14th August at Ventnor Park from between 12pm and 5pm.

Please see our wonderful poster designed by Lauren Fry of Studio Wren.

