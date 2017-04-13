Ventnor International Festival: The Parrots, Moses Boyd and Cosmo Pyke join the lineup

Jack shares this latest news from Ventnor International Festival. Ed

Garage punk party animals, The Parrots, will be flying in from Spain to play a special set at the Isle of Wight’s first urban/town based music festival.

The Ventnor International Festival (VIF) will host intimate gigs in churches, rooftops and warehouses on Friday 11th August, running alongside the fast growing Ventnor Fringe.

Also joining the bill will be MOBO ‘Best Jazz Act’ award winner Moses Boyd with his unique solo drum/electronic project and south London’s newest export Cosmo Pyke.

They join a line up which already includes a host of bands to look out for including Bad Sounds, Girl Ray, Happyness, Her’s, Elder Island and Puma Blue.

Ventnor International Festival

Established by the Ventnor Exchange, a record store and arts space located in the town, the festival aims to become one of the best places in the country to catch new bands who are about to make it big.

Promoted to both industry and the public, it’s set to provide a whole new type of festival experience on the Island.

Ventnor Exchange Director Jack Whitewood said

“Forget the mud and often clashing sound systems, this is a chance to catch intimate gigs in amazing spaces with some of the most exciting new bands around today. “We’ve been working really hard on a line up that brings acts from all over the UK and abroad who want to join us in building on the Island’s unique musical heritage. “VIF is a pretty ambitious move to keep the Island in the spotlight as a unique festival destination.”

Big sister to Ventnor Fringe

For those looking beyond the music Ventnor Fringe (8th -13th August), which each year hosts around 300 artists will once again be offering a programme spanning theatre, film, comedy and visual arts in pop up venues that span every corner of town. Together the two events will offer perhaps the perfect reason to visit Ventnor.

Tickets for the Ventnor International Festival are priced at £30 and are available from the Ventnor Exchange (01983 716767) and online where you can also buy hotel packages.

Fringe events

The first Ventnor Fringe events will be announced shortly on the Fringe Website

In the meantime check out some of the latest acts added to the bill.

Location map

View the location of this story.