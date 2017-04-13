Tough week? Don’t worry about a thing, ’cause every little thing gonna be all right

What better way to kick off the bank holiday weekend than with a reggae disco at one of our favourite venues on the Isle of Wight.

Friday night sees a great event at Quay Arts in Newport, the evening starting with a screening of the ‘Marley’ documentary followed by a great selection of ska, rock-steady, reggae and dub spun by DJ Sloe.

Bob Marley’s universal appeal, impact on music history and role as a social and political prophet is both unique and unparalleled. The definitive life story of the musician, revolutionary, and legend, from his early days to his rise to international super-stardom. Made with the support of the Marley family, there is rare footage, incredible performances and revelatory interviews with the people that knew him best. Written by Magnolia Pictures

Tickets are £6 ticket in advance or £7 on door. Book online through the Quay Arts Website.

Find out more about the Island Reggae Club and stay up to date with events by following their Facebook Page.

