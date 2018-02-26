Visit Isle of Wight announce new Managing Director

Simon shares this latest news from Visit Isle of Wight. Ed

Visit Isle of Wight are pleased to announce the appointment of their new Managing Director.

Will Myles, former Head of Sales and Marketing for Cowes based youth charity and maritime training organisation, UKSA, has joined the team at the Island’s destination management organisation, starting Thursday, 1st March.

Following a short recruitment campaign, which saw applications from industry professionals based across the country, Will won the unanimous support from the interview panel of Visit Isle of Wight board members.

Background in tourism

After several years working in the tourism industry at Ripley Castle near Harrogate then Yorkshire Tourist Board, Will spent over 10 years with P&O Ferries as route Marketing Manager in the north of England and latterly as Partnerships and Continental Marketing Manager for all inbound passengers to the UK.

Prior to moving to the Island in 2013, Will was UK Sales & Marketing Manager for Vacansoleil, Europe’s leading camping and mobile home tour operator and has spent three and a half years working as Head of Sales and Marketing for UKSA in Cowes.

Myles: “Building on the great work already done”

Will Myles said:

“I am really excited to start at Visit Isle of Wight and lead this amazing organisation, building on the great work that has already been done for the Island’s tourism businesses, to deliver world class marketing campaigns and to get the best possible return on investment for the Wight BID levy payers and strategic partners. “I moved to the Island in 2013 with my family and we just love everything that it has to offer, we have settled in well, made lots of friends and we call it home.”

Dabell: “A strong lead” vital

Simon Dabell, Chair of Visit Isle of Wight Ltd welcomed the new appointment:

“Though we only have a small operational team at Visit Isle of Wight, it is extremely important that we have a strong lead who can not only make sure that the destination management organisation can continue to deliver effective visitor marketing but also ensure that communication with both Wight BID businesses and strategic partners is regular and meaningful. “I am confident that Will brings new energy to the table as well as the business management skills necessary to run Visit Isle of Wight in an efficient and effective manner.”

Tourism Conference

Will Myles will be at the upcoming Visit Isle of Wight Tourism Conference on 13th March at Bembridge Coast Hotel.

The position of Managing Director was created following the departure of Visit Isle of Wight CEO David Thornton in January.