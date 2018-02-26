Another successful hedgelaying contest: Report and photos

This year the annual hedgelaying contest took place at Coombe Farm, Brighstone. OnTheWight has report and images from the day.

hedgelaying 2018

Matthew Chatfield shares this report from Saturday’s annual hedgelaying contest. Thanks to Christian Beasley of Beautiful Wight for sharing his images from the day. Ed

On a bitterly cold day the competition was pleased to pay its first visit to the beautiful Coombe Farm, Brighstone. The competitors assembled as the sun shone, giving spectacular views across the village and to the sea beyond.

Alongside the tea tent there was a popular running display of static engines and vehicles from Vectis Vintage Tractors and Engines Club; and this year the Vectis Searchers gave an interesting demonstration of metal detecting, showing some previous finds and answering questions about their hobby.

2018 Annual Hedgelaying Contest by Christian Beasley

With a short hedge this year there was some concern that pitches might be limited, but in the end every entrant on the day was able to compete. The solid hawthorn hedge had a few field maple standards throughout, and most of the competitors, including all the Open class, chose to use powered tools, leaving only three contenders for the W Hurst and Sons Cup for the best hedge laid with hand tools only.

2018 Annual Hedgelaying Contest by Christian Beasley

Thirteen pitches were cut, with 28 hedgelayers in total, including six teams making up the largest class.

As usual the team event was keenly fought, with a range of entrants young and old, including two teams from the Isle of Wight Young Farmers and one from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust Woodland Apprentices.

2018 Annual Hedgelaying Contest by Christian Beasley

The Young Farmers improved hugely on their weak performance last year, with the team led by Will Cross taking the Landscape Therapy Trophy, just ahead of the Wildlife Trust. The home team from Coombe Farm made their debut appearance in the competition, and included landowner James Dawes.

2018 Annual Hedgelaying Contest by Christian Beasley

For the second consecutive year Matt Gee was the novice winner and won the Mary Sitch Cup; beating runner-up Adam Hurren. Matt also won the W Hurst and Sons cup for the best hedge laid using only hand tools.

2018 Annual Hedgelaying Contest by Christian Beasley

The Open class had a majority of Island competitors, but it was two mainland guests who made their welcome return to fight out first place. Last year’s champion Rob Wood failed by a single point to reclaim his laurels, being beaten into second place by Lewes man Phil Hart who lifted the AONB Cup as the 2018 Open class winner.

2018 Annual Hedgelaying Contest by Christian Beasley

Results and scores:

1OpenPhil Hart69
2OpenRobert Wood68
3OpenKingsley Hollis 67
4OpenTom Murphy 66
5OpenPaul Sivell 56
1NoviceMatt Gee54
2NoviceAdam Hurren 48
1TeamIW Young Farmers (Will Cross, Charlie, Will E and Lily-Mae) 63
2TeamHIWWT Woodland Apprentices 58
3TeamPleacher Boys 52
4TeamIW Young Farmers (Sam Cross, Louis, Toby and Josh) 47
5TeamJailhouse Crocks 46
6TeamCoombe Farm 41

2018 Annual Hedgelaying Contest by Christian Beasley

Winner of the W Hurst & Sons cup for the best hedge laid with hand tools: Matt Gee

The Peter Tunks £20 note award: An award was presented again on the day by former supreme national champion Peter Tunks, who awarded a £20 note for the straightest stakes and binding. The winner, as in 2017, was Rob Wood.

2018 Open champion Phil Hart (right) receives the AONB Cup from Richard Grogan

Landscape Therapy Best Isle of Wight Competitor award: Kingley Hollis.

2018 Annual Hedgelaying Contest by Christian Beasley

Image: © With kind permission of Christian Beasley – Beautiful Wight

