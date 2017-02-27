Volunteers being sought to kill invasive grey squirrels

Volunteers are being sought across the UK by Wildlife Trusts to help monitor and halt the spread of grey squirrels.

They’ll be asked to trap and kill the invasive, non-native mammals by hitting them over the head or as the Guardian puts it, “bludgeon grey squirrels to death”.

Population decimated

The red squirrel population has been decimated over the last sixty or so years (see the map below) and Dr Cathleen Thomas, the programme manager of Red Squirrel United – a conservation partnership started in 2015 – says it’s time for them to decide whether its the red squirrel or grey squirrel that is protected.

Island sanctuary

The Isle of Wight is home – and thanks to the surrounding water, sanctuary – to the Red Squirrel, one of the few refuges left in England.

However, across the country Wildlife Trusts are hoping that volunteers will, as well as gather information about the mammals, also help trap and kill grey squirrels.

Dr Thomas said,

“It’s not everyone’s cup of tea and we don’t expect people to do it if they are not comfortable but we do have volunteers who carry out the dispatch themselves. “We don’t just say ‘do it how you like’ – we have very strict animal welfare guidelines. Nobody does it happily but it’s one or the other [reds or greys] and we’re in a position where we have to decide.”

Click on image to see larger version



Greys competing with reds for food and places to live

The initiatives is being supported by Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF across the UK) and LIFE (in England, Wales and Northern Ireland).

Dr Thomas said,

“In most of the UK there are only a handful of refuges left for red squirrels; without help, experts predict this beautiful and treasured creature could be extinct within as little as 35 years. Volunteers are playing a crucial role enabling red squirrels to thrive. “Problems arise because grey squirrels are competing with reds for food and places to live, pushing them into areas where they find it more difficult to survive. Greys can also transmit disease to reds. “Since greys were introduced into England in 1876, red squirrel populations have dramatically declined. It is now thought there are less than 140,000 red squirrels left in the UK.”

If you’d like to volunteer see the Website for more details.

Source: The Guardian (nice to see an Isle of Wight red squirrel being featured – well done Paul!)

Image: flickpicpete under CC BY 2.0