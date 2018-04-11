Walk the Wight 2018: Sign up now and be part of this unique event

There are many reasons why thousands of people decide to take on the challenge and Walk the Wight with Mountbatten each year.

It might be in memory of a loved one who was cared for in their own home by the highly specialised and expert Mountbatten at Home nursing staff, or you might know someone who was cared for on the Mountbatten Hospice ward.



It could be as a “thank you” to Mountbatten for the comforting bereavement services they provided, available to anyone of any age and whether or not they have been under the care of Mountbatten.

Or it just might be from wanting to support this vital service which – through its Mountbatten at Home services alone – supports 650 Islanders on any one day in the places that they live.

All ages and abilities can take part

Whatever the reason, by taking part in Walk the Wight you’ll be joining over 8,000 people who have chosen to be involved in this annual event (now in its 28th year) and help raise much-needed funds for Mountbatten.



This totally inclusive event ensures there is something for all ages and abilities. You can choose from:

The epic 26 mile Full Walk

The 8 mile wheelchair accessible Flat Walk

Bembridge to Carisbrooke (12.5 miles)

Carisbrooke to Alum Bay (14 miles)

The 4 mile Schools Walk

The Dog Walk



Choose your walker pack

As well as two doggy packs this year, there are three different types of walker packs to choose from.

Pay25 – £25 registration includes a Walk the Wight t-shirt and an £18 donation to Mountbatten.

and an £18 donation to Mountbatten. Pledge100 – Pledge to raise at least £100 in sponsorship, walker pack includes a FREE Walk the Wight t-shirt.

Standard pack – this is a free pack but it costs Mountbatten to produce and deliver it. Therefore they ask you please raise as much as you can to support their work.

The two dogs packs include Pay10 (New for 2018 – includes a Walk the Wight doggy bandana) and Standard pack (free – as before).

See the Website for more info.

How to take part

Registering to take part is really easy. You can register to take part in Walk the Wight right up until the day itself – just pop along to one of the start lines and sign up there and then.

It’s even better if you can register in advance though, as it helps the Mountbatten team to get things organised. So, you can sign up for any of the packs online until 12noon on Monday 23rd April. After that, you can still get a “walker number only” ticket for £15 until midnight on Saturday 12th May.



You can also sign up in their ten Mountbatten shops where you can get all of the different walker packs, apart from the Pay 10 dogs pack which is only available online.

You can still sign up for a Pay25 Pack from any of the Mountbatten shops right up until Saturday 12th May.

The Mountbatten Website has lots more information how the money you raised is used as well as all the event details and even photo galleries from previous years.

