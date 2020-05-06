‘Where the Isle of Wight leads, Britain follows’ Hancock quote T-shirts already available – Money goes to new youth project, Brave Island

At Monday’s Downing Street press briefing the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, told the World about the launch of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) Contact Tracing App on the Isle of Wight.

He used the words,

“Where the Isle of Wight leads, Britain follows.”

Isle of Wight T-Shirt brand, Dead Natives, have teamed up with our friends over at Ventnor Exchange to give Islanders the chance to wear the slogan on their chests.

All proceeds from the sale of this special edition t-shirt will support Ventnor Exchange’s new creative platform Brave Island.

Brave Island

OnTheWight is proud be working with Ventnor Exchange to create the digital platform for Brave Island.

Its aim is to provide opportunities, funding, experiences, training and career development for young people on the Isle of Wight in the arts and creative industries.

