‘Where the Isle of Wight leads, Britain follows’ Hancock quote T-shirts already available – Money goes to new youth project, Brave Island

Matt Hancock saying “Where the Isle of Wight leads, Britain follows” to the nation was somewhat surprising. Now it’s on a T-shirt! Wear it with pride and have a warm fuzzy feeling as all proceeds go towards a new youth programme called Brave Island

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

The T Shirts being worn by male and female models

At Monday’s Downing Street press briefing the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock, told the World about the launch of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) Contact Tracing App on the Isle of Wight.

He used the words,

“Where the Isle of Wight leads, Britain follows.”

Isle of Wight T-Shirt brand, Dead Natives, have teamed up with our friends over at Ventnor Exchange to give Islanders the chance to wear the slogan on their chests.

All proceeds from the sale of this special edition t-shirt will support Ventnor Exchange’s new creative platform Brave Island.

Brave Island
OnTheWight is proud be working with Ventnor Exchange to create the digital platform for Brave Island.

Its aim is to provide opportunities, funding, experiences, training and career development for young people on the Isle of Wight in the arts and creative industries.

Buy now
To buy your “Where the Isle of Wight leads, Britain follows” T-Shirt, head over to the Dead Natives Website.

They are available in white or grey and are charged at £19 each.

Wednesday, 6th May, 2020 10:12am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nEa

Filed under: Fashion, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...