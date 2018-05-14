Clean bill of health for company providing care in the home

An Isle of Wight agency that provides domiciliary care to people living in their own homes has received a very positive report from the Care Quality Commission.

The CQC Inspector found Wight Home Care Ltd to be ‘Good’ in all five areas of their provision, keeping the service safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Clients felt safe with staff

The inspection took place over a two day period in March 2018 and those who used the service and their relatives gave the inspector positive feedback, expressing great satisfaction with the service

Comments included,

“I feel safe because I know someone is coming every day.”

“I feel very safe with the carers.”

and

“Yes, I feel safe because they always reassure me.”

Open and transparent culture

Wight Home Care Ltd were found to operate an open and transparent culture, whereby staff were encouraged to report concerns and safety incidents.

Staff told the inspector they were confident the management team would act on any safeguarding concerns they had with one staff member saying,

“If I had any concerns I would phone into the office and document them. I know the manager will do something about it.”

Another said,

“I am 100% sure that the management would act if I raised a concern, but if they didn’t I would report this myself; to safeguarding or CQC. I would whistleblow if I needed to.”

