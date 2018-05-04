Wight in Bloom competition now open for applications

Simon shares this latest news on behalf of Wight in Bloom. Ed

National gardening week on the Isle of Wight saw the launch of the 2018 Wight in Bloom gardening competition this Wednesday, 2nd May.

Islanders have been entering the competition in increasing numbers in recent years, with over 130 entries recorded last year.

A range of categories

There are eleven categories within Wight in Bloom, including small front gardens, commercial categories, best window box, schools entry and water feature.

Green-fingered Isle of Wight residents compete to win prizes presented by Alan Titchmarsh, patron of Wight in Bloom, at an awards ceremony in September. Judging takes place in July, and the deadline for entering the competition is 30th June.

Prizes galore

This year’s prizes include gardening tools and vouchers, Red Funnel ferry travel, Liz Earle cosmetics and signed certificates.

The overall winner takes home the Peggy Jarman Trophy, which was introduced last year in honour of the original Wight in Bloom coordinator.

This year’s competition was launched in the new Signature lounge on board Red Eagle car ferry. Red Funnel are the long standing sponsors of the competition.

Thrilled to support Wight in Bloom

Kevin George, Red Funnel’s Chairman and CEO said:

“We are thrilled to continue to support the increasingly popular Wight in Bloom and to be hosting this year’s launch event aboard Red Eagle. The competition provides a good opportunity for green-fingered enthusiasts living on the Isle of Wight to showcase their talents. “It also gives them an opportunity to demonstrate the work they do to make the Island such a colourful and vibrant place to visit.”

Anyone can take part

Visit Isle of Wight joined Red Funnel to support the event three years ago, and consider the competition is a positive move to highlight the Island’s Garden Isle heritage. Will Myles (managing director) said:

“Our visitors come to the Island and they want to see beautiful places, beautiful gardens, beautiful attractions and Wight In Bloom certainly does that.” “You can be a starter, someone who’s been gardening for years, you could be the English Heritage gardening team, everybody should take part because there’s categories for everyone, including youth, schools, the whole thing. “It’s called ‘How Green Is Your Garden’ and the judges will be giving bonus points for gardens and landscapes that demonstrate sustainability and best environmental practices which links in with everything that people are doing throughout the world with sustainability, turning the tide on plastic, all these different elements.”

Enter today

Entry details can be found on the gardening competition Website and printed entry forms will be available at selected garden centres and other outlets in the coming days.

Image: rudolfgetel under CC BY 2.0