RNLI’s Yellow Welly Day returns to Isle of Wight

George shares details of this event taking place on Saturday (5th). Ed

Cowes RNLI lifeboat station is putting its best foot forward tomorrow, (Saturday) with an invitation to the public to once again participate in Yellow Welly Day.

Not only will the occasion include visits to the station, but also the use of part of The Parade – where people can indulge in the most curious activity of walking a prescribed distance, balancing a yellow wellington atop of the head.

Country-wide campaign

The event, all part of the RNLI’s country-wide fund-raising projects throughout May, also includes a chance to inspect the station’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat, Sheena Louise, activities for children, and refreshments.

Other attractions on The Parade will be a trailer-borne D Class lifeboat from the East Cowes-based Inshore Lifeboat Centre, while outside the Globe public house will be music by the band, Guith.

There could be supporting appearances on The Parade by some other emergency services, plus Island members of Coast Watch. There could also be a visit by the Gaffers independent lifeboat from Gosport.

The Yellow Welly fun will last from 11am to 4pm.

Image: © Nick Edwards