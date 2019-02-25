Wight Orienteers have special visitors this Sunday: All welcome to join in

This coming Sunday brings a very special event for the Wight Orienteers (WIGHTO).

The Needles and Highdown orienteering event is being held by DRONGO, the orienteering club for past members of Cambridge University Orienteering Club. Part of a varsity match where Cambridge University (CUOC) take on Oxford University (OUOC), there are the usual courses on offer for WIGHTO orienteers.

More detail

WIGHTO will have their own registration area, just like normal and whistles will be compulsory for this event in bad weather. No whistle, no start.

Head to The Needles Park, Alum Bay, on Sunday 3rd March.

Registration takes place between 10am and 11.30am. Orienteering begins 10:30 – 11:45am.

For full details see the listing in Events OnTheWight.

Image: hypertypos under CC BY 2.0