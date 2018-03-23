‘Wightlink’ Warriors and Wizards Speedway Press and Practice Day

Rob shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

Speedway supporters emerging from their winter hibernation will be able to catch an early sight of the 2018 Warriors and new Wizards teams when the riders gather at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium on Easter Saturday for the Press and Practice Day.

Free admission

This is an open event with free admission and a packed programme starts at 11am when track staff and volunteers will meet club representatives in The Premier Lounge for an update on duties and plans for 2018.

At 11.30 the local press and media will have exclusive access to the Warriors and Wizards squads for photographs and interviews. On completion of the media session, supporters will be welcome to meet the riders and take photos.

Track practice

From 13.00 riders will be on track for practice with the Warriors on first, followed by the Wizards. On track action is expected to end around 16.00.

The Retreat snack bar will be open throughout for hot and cold refreshments during the day.

Around 16.30 both squads will attend private briefing sessions being given by the promoters and team managers.

Pre-season party

The busy day will be rounded off with a pre-season party in The Premier Lounge starting at 7pm.

A few adult tickets priced at £10 are still available from Colin Whitlock (lost55@talktalk.net).

As always, under 16s will be free. In addition to a quality disco, buffet and the usual Warrior party games, the riders and management will be on hand to meet supporters and give their views on the season ahead.

Co-Promoter Martin Widman said:

“I can hardly believe it is six months ago we were celebrating our win over Cradley in our last home match of 2017. So much has happened over the winter months. “The Warriors team was completed by Christmas, the ongoing success of our training school ‘My First Skid’ has been tremendous, the launch of our development team, The Wizards, has been fantastic, the outstanding support from our sponsors is humbling and the enthusiasm of our volunteers is unceasing. We have so much to look forward to over the next six months I just can’t wait to get going. “Can I add that in pursuit of ongoing improvement, we welcome feedback from all quarters so if fans have a view on what we do or what we can do to make things even better, we would be delighted to hear from them on race night or by email to speedwayontheisland@yahoo.co.uk.”

First fixture

Warriors first official fixture will be an individual event on Thursday 5th April (7pm start) with the third staging of the Vince Mapley Memorial Trophy.

All seven Warriors will be in action alongside five talented up and coming riders who have previously impressed on visits to Smallbrook Stadium.

Image: © Ian Groves

