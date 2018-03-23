Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 St Georges Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 March — 26 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : R314 : St Georges Way—St Georges Way-Newport
Works description: remove signing/guarding on completion of sub-contractor fence repairs ahead of sub-contractor scaffolding dismantling for Sunday 18-03-2018
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018272
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
25 March — 26 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPP ST MARY’S HOSPITAL,PARKHURST ROAD,NEWPORT,PO30 5TG
Works description: Access required to provide a new Poles in verge for new customer service,
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CA789W000IBTHARTL01
A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
23 March — 23 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE BARNFIELD TO OUTSIDE BROOKWOOD BARN
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001641
A3055 Sandown Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
23 March — 23 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: o/s 3 SANDOWN ROAD ISLE OF WIGHT PO36 9JF
Works description: Access is required to an carriageway box to provide new service to new business.2way lights to manage the site
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W23MARSDCLY22021
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 March — 26 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML220144/5/6 – between Crocker Street and St Mary’s roundabout : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Various Iron works to adj/rep and paco NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017996
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 March — 26 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML220144/5/6 – between Crocker Street and St Mary’s roundabout : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Various Iron works to adj/rep and paco NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017995
Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 March — 30 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT: ML-240218. Halberry Lane and Harvey Road.: Halberry Lane-Newport:; Jason Boulter
Works description: MAJOR DRAINAGE SCHEME #4. NEWPOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018026
St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
23 March — 28 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : O/s No.53, 55 and 57 : St Johns Wood Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018116
A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 March — 10 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Link Path off Hookes Way MLF20265 : Medina Way-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing MLF20265 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018073
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 March — 28 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NORTH FAIRLEE FARM FAIRLEE RD NEWPORT
Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09088314
B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
23 March — 24 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: PALLANCE ROAD at jcn with COCKLETON LANE and NODES ROAD northwood PO31 8AA
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W023MARSD7RYG01D
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
23 March — 24 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: PALLANCE ROAD at jcn with COCKLETON LANE and NODES ROAD northwood PO31 8AA
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W000000SD7RYG01C
Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
23 March — 24 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: PALLANCE ROAD at jcn with COCKLETON LANE and NODES ROAD northwood PO31 8AA
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W000000SD7RYG01B
Long Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 March — 24 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S HILL TOP DAIRY TO O/S PINE BARN
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES AND LV POLES BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001639
Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
23 March — 24 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: PALLANCE ROAD at jcn with COCKLETON LANE and NODES ROAD northwood PO31 8AA
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W000000SD7RYG01A
A3020 Main Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
23 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ST. BERNARDS MAIN RD, ROOKLEY, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09092587
A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
23 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 40 MEDINA ROAD
Works description: COWES – 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT03
A3055 Undercliff Drive, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
23 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP SERVICE ENTRANCE TO INGL EWOOD PARK ON A3055 UNDERCLIFF DRI VE ST LAWRENCE VENTNOR ISLE OF WI GHT PO38 1UL
Works description: VENTNOR 9 – DSLAM 476926 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW7EC01
B3320 Bridge Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
23 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: At the junction of MEDINA ROAD on BRIDGE ROAD
Works description: COWES 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT04
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
23 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 129-130 HIGH STREET COWES PO31 7BQ
Works description: COWES 34 – DSLAM 432552 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC88RM02
B3401 Thorley Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
23 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: junction with THORLEY ROAD and WILMINGHAM LANE on THORLEY STREET
Works description: YARMOUTH 2 – DSLAM 471828 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTCF0RD02
Colwell Chine Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
23 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: New houses next to : Chinefields, Colwell Chine Road, Freshwater, IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS TO NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09083684
Inglewood Park, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
23 March — 30 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM O/S 11 TO O/S 15
Works description: Excavation of joint bay for new electrical connection. Backfill & reinstate.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001728
Long Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: ON VERGE ISLAND OFF MAYFIELD DRIVE, NEWPORT,,,,,,PO30 2DH
Works description: dig in verge required to provide new duct/service to communications mast. Saturday working – normal hours. vehicles parked off carriageway so no incursions, thanks
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005DL1W00000WAJPE35S01
Friday, 23rd March, 2018 6:49am
By Sally Perry
