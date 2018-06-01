Wightlink Warriors will be roaming into Tiger territory

This Sunday (3 June) the Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors speedway team are scheduled to ride the sixth meeting out of eight in this season’s National Trophy competition when they head off to face the Mildenhall Fen Tigers in Suffolk.

Still seeking a victory in the competition, the Island side come up against the unbeaten southern section leaders who have been on fire this season. Their youthful septet can secure a place in the National Trophy final with a win over the Warriors who will come up against Drew Kemp, the outstanding 15 year old who has taken the league by storm as evidenced by his maximum score on the Island a month ago.

Warriors continue without injury victim Ben Morley and have recruited Max Clegg from Stoke to deputise. Adam Portwood is still absent considering his future options so local junior Connor King will again stand-in at reserve. There is some positive news from Scott Campos who has reported that he expects to be fit to resume following his shoulder knock last week.

Teams

Fen Tigers: Josh Bailey, Sam Bebee, Danny Halsey, Ryan Kinsley, Danny Ayres, Drew Kemp, Matt Marson.

Warriors: Max Clegg, Danno Verge, Ben Hopwood, Chris Widman, Scott Campos, Connor King, Shaun Tedham.

Article by Rob Dyer on behalf of Island Speedway. Ed

Image: © Ian Groves