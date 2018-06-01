In December 2017, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely advised Islanders that the rollout dates on the Isle of Wight for Universal Credit had been pushed back to September and October 2018.

However, it has come to light that the rollout date for new claimants connected to the Newport Job Centre has been brought forward by three months, to 6th June.

What is Universal Credit? Universal Credit is the scheme first introduced by Ian Duncan-Smith MP in 2013. The scheme was intended to bring “fairness and simplicity”, replacing housing benefit, income support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, child tax credit and working tax credit.

The Isle of Wight council’s Website advises:

If you are claiming any of the benefits that are being replaced, your claim will continue unless you have a change of circumstances that trigger a claim for Universal Credit. Eventually you will be moved onto Universal Credit, even if you have no change of circumstances. The move to Universal Credit has been planned to happen between July 19 and March 2022.

Plagued with problems

The rollout of Universal Credit across the country has been fraught with problems.

Delays in payments to those who need it the most has resulted in an enormous rise in the number of people being referred to foodbanks, as well as problems with rent arrears and rising debt.

For full details of the rollout and how it might affect you, see the Isle of Wight council’s Website.

DWP: Changes to rollout schedule “carefully considered”

A DWP spokesperson confirmed that any changes “are normally announced via a written statement in the House”.

They confirmed a statement was made to the House on 22nd march 2018 (see here).

The DWP spokesperson told OnTheWight,

“We continue to rollout Universal Credit in a safe and controlled way and the expected completion date remains the same. “Any changes to the rollout schedule are carefully considered and allow us to work as effectively as possible with local authorities and stakeholders to deliver Universal Credit.”

Awaiting responses

OnTheWight has contacted the MP’s office and the Isle of Wight council to find out when and why the date has been brought forward without Islanders affected being informed.

We’ll update this story once we hear back from them.

