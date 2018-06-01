Isle of Wight Universal Credit rollout brought forward by three months (update 3)

The MP had advised last year that Universal Credit rollout was pushed back to September, but it has come to light that it’s now taking place from 6th June. OnTheWight seeks to find out why it has been brought forward by three months.

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

Calculator and coins

In December 2017, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely advised Islanders that the rollout dates on the Isle of Wight for Universal Credit had been pushed back to September and October 2018.

However, it has come to light that the rollout date for new claimants connected to the Newport Job Centre has been brought forward by three months, to 6th June.

What is Universal Credit?

The Isle of Wight council’s Website advises:

If you are claiming any of the benefits that are being replaced, your claim will continue unless you have a change of circumstances that trigger a claim for Universal Credit.

Eventually you will be moved onto Universal Credit, even if you have no change of circumstances. The move to Universal Credit has been planned to happen between July 19 and March 2022.

Plagued with problems
The rollout of Universal Credit across the country has been fraught with problems.

Delays in payments to those who need it the most has resulted in an enormous rise in the number of people being referred to foodbanks, as well as problems with rent arrears and rising debt.

For full details of the rollout and how it might affect you, see the Isle of Wight council’s Website.

DWP: Changes to rollout schedule “carefully considered”
A DWP spokesperson confirmed that any changes “are normally announced via a written statement in the House”.

They confirmed a statement was made to the House on 22nd march 2018 (see here).

The DWP spokesperson told OnTheWight,

“We continue to rollout Universal Credit in a safe and controlled way and the expected completion date remains the same.

“Any changes to the rollout schedule are carefully considered and allow us to work as effectively as possible with local authorities and stakeholders to deliver Universal Credit.”

Awaiting responses
OnTheWight has contacted the MP’s office and the Isle of Wight council to find out when and why the date has been brought forward without Islanders affected being informed.

We’ll update this story once we hear back from them.

Article edit
12.17 – Comment from DWP added
13.29 – Link to statement to the House added
13.40 – Additional clarification from iWight Website added

Image: Images of Money under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 1st June, 2018 11:59am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kTB

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

3 Comments on "Isle of Wight Universal Credit rollout brought forward by three months (update 3)"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
Rea Sheldrake
Having just checked the IoW Council website, I think UC is being introduced for new claimants only at present. Everyone will eventually end up on UC, of course, but not all at once. I copy/pasted the info below… Universal is a new simpler, single monthly payment for people in and out of work, which merges together some of the benefits and tax credits that you might be… Read more »
Vote Up10Vote Down
1, June 2018 1:25 pm
Sally Perry

That’s correct Rea. I have added the clarification to the article.

Vote Up00Vote Down
1, June 2018 1:40 pm
eastcowes
This is ridiculous. How would you like one week’s notice from your boss that you aren’t going to be paid for or in the next 5 weeks???? With all of the national news about people going without money for 5-6 weeks whilst the government changes the systems, why in the world would they think that moving the date forward is helpful? Many disabled people have been planning… Read more »
Vote Up60Vote Down
1, June 2018 12:57 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*