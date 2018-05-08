Wightlink-Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team take on Omega Portsmouth Circuits

Russell shares this latest report on behalf of Wightlink-Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team. Ed

Omega Portsmouth Circuits: Cat E1, 2 Race

In the E12 race Adam Holleyman and Matt Allsopp took on 25 riders with Allsopp getting away in a two man break in the second lap which lasted five laps before getting caught by the main bunch, shortly followed by Holleyman getting away with another small group which eventually got reeled in.

A group of riders managed to get away leaving Holleyman and Allsopp finishing in a bunch sprint both just outside of the points.

Cat 3 Race

Four riders from the Wightlink Wight Mountain Cycle Racing Team raced in the Mountbatten Circuits third cat race in Portsmouth.

Kev Foster, Russell Thomson (pictured at top), Andy Ward and Jerry Cooper lined up for the start of the 40 minute race over approximately 60 laps of the banked track. Ward, riding his first third cat race was looking to build on his good early season form that had seen him placed in a number of races gaining him his third cat in licence. Cooper was returning after a break, this being his first race for five years.

The early pace was fast, averaging around 28mph and Thompson managed to get in an break with three other riders. They stayed off the front of the main bunch for a few laps but were eventually brought back. A few riders tried their luck at getting away but with the speed of the main field remaining high, it looked like the race would inevitably end in a bunch sprint.

Ideally placed before disaster struck

Having ridden strongly throughout, all the Wightlink Wight Mountain riders grouped together once the four laps to go board went out. As the pace went up on the last lap they looked ideally placed for a good result. Just as they entered the last 200m disaster struck, when another rider crashed into the back of Ward coming down in front of Thomson and Cooper.

Thomson took to the grass to avoid crashing with Cooper and Foster, managing to squeeze through a gap and stay upright. With the opportunity for a place gone all three finished in the main bunch.

Ward managed to stay upright but his bike was wrecked and he was unable to finish. Despite the disappointment all the riders felt they were going well and are hoping for a better result next week.

Omega Portsmouth Circuits

One rider from Wightlink-Wight Mountain race team, James Pett, travelled to Portsmouth Mountbatten Centre on Sunday 5th May.

The race started with a steady pace, as one rider tried a solo breakaway James chased him down pulling the pack back together and as the race picked up towards the end James positioned himself well for the final sprint.

James sprinted to the end winning the full ten points and securing his third cat license.