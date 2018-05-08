Harding Shute closed for emergency carriageway works

Diversions are in place after Harding Shute is closed for emergency carriageway works.

Island Roads have advised that Harding Shute, Brading is currently close.

Harding Shute has been closed for a distance of 1,428 metres for emergency carriageway works.

The diversion will affect Harding Shute, West Lane, Coach Lane, Rowborough Lane and Beaper Shute.

Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure and reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

Tuesday, 8th May, 2018 11:25am

Filed under: Brading, Featured, Island-wide, Roads

