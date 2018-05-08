Harding Shute closed for emergency carriageway works

Island Roads have advised that Harding Shute, Brading is currently close.

Harding Shute has been closed for a distance of 1,428 metres for emergency carriageway works.

The diversion will affect Harding Shute, West Lane, Coach Lane, Rowborough Lane and Beaper Shute.

Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure and reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

