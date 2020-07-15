Women’s and men’s football brought together under one banner in Cowes

On 1st July 2020, Cowes Ladies FC signed an historic agreement with Cowes Sports FC, which finally brought together women’s and men’s football in Cowes under one banner.

Founded in January 2017 and playing on public and community grounds around Cowes, the ladies team quickly set about establishing themselves within the Hampshire Women’s League.

A year in the making

However, with continual growth for both the ladies team and women’s football in general, and with the addition of a youth team to the club, it was clear they needed a more permanent home.

With a successful men’s team already in Cowes, sporting a well-managed ground and facilities, and with the ladies team not wanting to relocate from Cowes there was only ever one choice, and so discussions between the two clubs began last year.

Cowes Sports Ladies FC

From the 2020-21 season Cowes Ladies will now be playing at Westwood Park, the home of Cowes Sports Football Club, at a ground currently ranked as the best on the Isle of Wight, and now be known as Cowes Sports Ladies FC.

Throughout the whole process, the board and management of Cowes Sports have been hugely supportive of the ladies and our clubs aims.

Thanks to their help and continued support, Cowes Sports Ladies FC will be able to go on to bigger and better things and push on the development of women’s football on the Island.

Chick: To be part of Cowes Sports family is an amazing feeling

Cowes Sports Ladies FC Manager, Laurence Chick said,

“On behalf of Cowes Ladies I’d like to thank the Isle of Wight Community Club and all those involved, it’s where it all started back in 2017 and will always be a proud part of our history, and the Community Club will continue to host our U18s Ladies team. “We now move in the right direction and onto a bright future, being able to call Westwood Park our home, and to be part of the Cowes Sports family is an amazing feeling. Over a year of communication and hard work has paid off and I can’t wait welcome our first opponents to our new home. “A big thank you to all at Cowes Sports that have helped and advised us to this point and continue to make us feel welcome and comfortable.”

Draper: Have no doubt they will be a great asset to the club

Cowes Sports Manager, Max Draper said,

“This is great news and another statement of intent for the club as a whole. Connecting with the ladies is a great opportunity to expand the playing structure and I have no doubt they will be a great asset to the club for many years to come. “After talking to the ladies management team and their committee you can see they’re ambitious and want to progress and what better time to start than now with the new chapter at the club. “We are proud to welcome them as part of the Cowes Sports family and I personally will do as much as I can to support them in their transition to Westwood and do anything I can to help them achieve their goals. Welcome to Westwood ladies and gents – it’s great to have you on board!”

Get involved

If you’re interested in becoming a part of the fastest growing sport in the world, get in touch at [email protected]

The team are currently looking for sponsorship for the coming seasons. If you are interested please contact [email protected] for more information.

